Speaker Gordan Jandroković: Croatia hails Azerbaijan’s remarkable economic achievements

Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

“Noteworthy is the fact that the visit coincides with the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Croatia. The achievements made over the past three decades are a source of pride for both countries,” said Gordan Jandroković, Speaker of the Croatian Parliament, during a joint briefing with his Azerbaijani counterpart Sahiba Gafarova.

Jandroković described the two countries, which enjoy intensive political dialogue and high-level economic relations, as strategic partners and friends.

“Croatia lauds Azerbaijan’s remarkable economic achievements, as well as the country’s significant role not only in the South Caucasus but beyond,” he added.