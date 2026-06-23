Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis meets First Deputy Speaker of UAE Federal National Council

Baku, June 23, AZERTAC

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova met with First Deputy Speaker of the UAE Federal National Council Tariq Humaid Al Tayer, who is in Baku to attend the 20th Session of the Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Member States.

The sides praised the current high level of relations between the two friendly and brotherly countries.

They also highlighted the important role of ties between the leaders of the two countries in expanding bilateral relations, as well as mutual visits, including President Ilham Aliyev's visit to the UAE in February this year and his receipt of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity.

The officials noted that both countries are achieving significant progress under the leadership of their respective leaders and with the support of their peoples.

They emphasized that Azerbaijan and the UAE maintain close cooperation in political, economic, humanitarian, and other fields.

The parties noted that the two countries also cooperate closely within international organizations, adding that Azerbaijan and the UAE provide mutual support to one another within the United Nations (UN), the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The two officials underlined the important role played by parliaments in the development of bilateral relations, noting that close contacts and regular meetings between parliamentary leaders and members contribute to the further strengthening of ties.

It was also noted that the legislative bodies cooperate both bilaterally and within international parliamentary organizations.

The sides highlighted active parliamentary cooperation within organizations such as the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement, established at the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev, as well as the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) and the OIC.

The meeting also featured an exchange of views on the 20th Session of the Conference of the Parliamentary Union of OIC Member States.

Both officials expressed confidence in the successful organization of the event.