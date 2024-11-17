Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Meets with First Deputy Speaker of Russian Federation Council

Baku, November 17, AZERTAC

Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova met with Andrey Yatskin, First Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, who is in Azerbaijan for the Parliamentary Meeting organized by the Azerbaijani Parliament and the Inter-Parliamentary Union as part of COP29.

The meeting focused on strengthening collaboration between the two countries and legislative bodies, as well as the discussions at COP29.

Speaker Gafarova emphasized the global concern over climate change, highlighting Azerbaijan's successful leadership of COP29 and its role in hosting the event. She thanked Russia for its active participation in both COP29 and the Parliamentary Meeting.

Yatskin congratulated Azerbaijan on the successful organization of COP29, noting the high level of international interest in the event. He also highlighted the crucial role of parliaments in addressing climate change and supported greater parliamentary engagement in these discussions.

The two sides expressed satisfaction with the development of bilateral relations, underlining the importance of mutual visits by heads of state in fostering cooperation. Both countries’ legislative bodies are collaborating effectively in various international parliamentary organizations.