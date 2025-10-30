Speaker of Azerbaijan`s Milli Majlis meets with Second Vice President of National Assembly of Cambodia

Baku, October 30, AZERTAC

On October 29, Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova met with Vong Sauth, Second Vice President of the National Assembly of Cambodia, on the sidelines of the International Parliamentary Conference marking the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

the meeting emphasized the high level of relations between the parliaments of Azerbaijan and Cambodia. Speaker Gafarova lauded the participation of parliamentary delegations from friendly countries in this conference, which holds great importance for Azerbaijan.

Underlining the successful organization of the International Parliamentary Conference, Vong Sauth conveyed the congratulations of Khuon Sudary, President of the National Assembly of Cambodia, and Hun Sen, President of the Senate.

The meeting hailed the development of relations between the two parliaments. Recalling her visit to Cambodia to participate in the meeting of the 46th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) and the meetings she held during the visit, as well as her meeting with Khuon Sudary, President of the National Assembly of Cambodia, as part of her working visit to Malaysia, the Speaker of the Milli Majlis noted that these contacts contributed to the further deepening of relations between the parliaments.

The sides noted that the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the parliaments in 2022 creates an important basis for the further development of relations.

The parties noted the importance of cooperation between friendship groups and various committees in parliaments. The importance of cooperation within international parliamentary organizations, including the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network, the Asian Parliamentary Assembly and the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, was also highlighted.