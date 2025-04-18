Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament attends IPA CIS Council Meeting and 58th Plenary session

Baku, April 18, AZERTAC

As part of her working visit to St. Petersburg, Russia, Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, participated in the Council meeting and the 58th Plenary session of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (IPA CIS).

The meeting reviewed the progress achieved and the measures undertaken within the framework of the Assembly over the past period, and addressed various organizational issues.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova expressed her views on the matters under discussion.

The Azerbaijani MPs also attended and addressed the committee meetings of the 58th Plenary and spring sessions of the Assembly.