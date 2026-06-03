Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament holds several meetings as part of IPU Global Conference of Women Parliamentarians

Baku, June 3, AZERTAC

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova held a number of meetings on the sidelines of the IPU Global Conference of Women Parliamentarians in Belgrade, Serbia.

During her meetings with President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Tulia Ackson, President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Pere Joan Pons, President of the Senate of Zimbabwe Mabel Memory Chinomona, newly elected Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Anda Filip, IPU Vice President Gabriela Morawska-Stanecka, Executive Committee Member Karen Bradley, President of the Bureau Cynthia López Castro, Vice Speakers of the House of Representatives of Morocco Nadia Touhami and Zaina Idhali, and Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Mauritania Siham Najem, the significance of the Global Conference in expanding cooperation among women parliamentarians was emphasized.

The discussions highlighted the importance of multilateral platforms and focused on bilateral cooperation within international parliamentary organizations, as well as between legislative bodies.