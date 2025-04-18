Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament joins events marking 80th anniversary of victory over fascism in St. Petersburg

Baku, April 18, AZERTAC

Events marking the 80th anniversary of the Victory over Fascism in 1941–1945 were held in St. Petersburg on April 18 under the aegis of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of the Member States of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). An Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation led by Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Milli Majlis, participated in the commemorative events.

The delegates of the 58th Plenary Meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly first visited the Piskaryovskoye Memorial Cemetery. Sahiba Gafarova and the heads of parliaments of the CIS member states laid floral wreaths at the Motherland Monument.

Later, a concert program dedicated to the Victory over Fascism in 1941–1945 was held at the Tauride Palace.