Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament meets with General Secretary of Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam

Baku, May 7, AZERTAC

Speaker of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova met with To Lam, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, who is on a state visit to the country.

Gafarova noted that the friendly relations and cooperation established in the last century by National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and the great Vietnamese leader Ho Chi Minh have been effectively maintained since Azerbaijan regained its independence.

The Speaker emphasized the significance of the documents signed the previous day and expressed confidence that the discussions held with President Ilham Aliyev would soon lead to positive outcomes.

During the conversation, the sides particularly underlined the important role of the ruling parties in strengthening bilateral relations.

Both parties also noted the value of constructive cooperation between the two countries within international organizations and highlighted Vietnam’s consistent support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, which is highly appreciated in Azerbaijan.

Gafarova stressed the importance of reciprocal visits at the level of parliamentary chairpersons and members of parliament.

To Lam shared his impressions of his talks with President Ilham Aliyev and the bilateral agreements signed during his visit to Azerbaijan. He also praised the role of parliaments in fostering intergovernmental relations and emphasized the importance of increasing reciprocal visits, exchanging information and experience between parliamentary committees, enhancing legislative cooperation, and strengthening collaboration within international organizations.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Secretary General To Lam signed the Guest Book of the Milli Majlis.