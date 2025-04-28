Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament offers condolences to Speaker of Iran’s Islamic Consultative Assembly

Baku, April 28, AZERTAC

Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan, has sent a letter of condolences to Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran.

In her letter, Speaker Gafarova expressed deep sorrow over the deaths and injuries caused by the explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port in the city of Bandar Abbas. On her own behalf and on behalf of the Members of the Milli Majlis, she conveyed heartfelt condolences to the Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, the families and loved ones of the victims, and the people of Iran.

The letter also expressed wishes for the Almighty to rest the souls of the deceased in peace and to grant a swift recovery to the injured.