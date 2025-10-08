Speaker of Croatian Parliament pays tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani heroes

Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

On October 8, a Croatian delegation led by Gordan Jandroković, Speaker of the Parliament, visited the Alley of Honors in Baku to pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the architect and founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani state, and laid a wreath at his tomb.

The Croatian parliamentarians then headed to the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes, who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity, and put flowers on their graves. They also laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

The Croatian officials then enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku and were briefed on the history of the Alley of Martyrs, as well as the city’s redevelopment.