Speaker of Croatian Parliament: We attach special importance to cooperation with Azerbaijan in trade and energy sectors
Baku, October 8, AZERTAC
We have discussed the current state of peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and Croatia strongly supports the normalization of relations, said Gordan Jandroković, Speaker of the Croatian Parliament during a joint briefing with his Azerbaijani counterpart Sahiba Gafarova.
Gordan Jandroković noted that they attach special importance to the cooperation with Azerbaijan in the fields of trade and energy.
“Holding business and investment forums in Baku and Zagreb over the past two years indicates the strengthening of cooperation,” he mentioned.
“Of course, we want to pay particular attention to further enhancing inter-parliamentary cooperation. Today's meeting confirms the readiness of the Croatian Parliament to take further steps in this direction. I am confident that early next year, we will be honored to discuss and undertake necessary steps to further develop the strategic partnership between Croatia and Azerbaijan," Speaker Jandroković emphasized.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Speaker of Croatian Parliament arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit
- 07.10.2025 [21:24]
Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers conclude 3rd CIS Games with 6 medals
- 07.10.2025 [21:16]
11th International Book Fair wraps up in Baku
- 07.10.2025 [21:13]
Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestling team grabs another gold at 3rd CIS Games
- 07.10.2025 [20:00]
Azerbaijani para-shooter crowned European champion
- 07.10.2025 [19:31]
® Azercell joins Amazon Partner Network
- 07.10.2025 [19:24]
Another Azerbaijani wrestler takes gold at 3rd CIS Games
- 07.10.2025 [19:16]
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán completes visit to Azerbaijan
- 07.10.2025 [19:09]
President of Kazakhstan: Water level in the Caspian Sea is falling
- 07.10.2025 [19:02]
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan concludes visit to Azerbaijan
- 07.10.2025 [18:59]
Azerbaijani FM: Economic cooperation defined as a key priority for OTS
- 07.10.2025 [18:34]
New York marks Uzeyir Hajibeyli's 140th anniversary with concert program
- 07.10.2025 [18:32]
Azerbaijani wrestler claims gold medal at 3rd CIS Games
- 07.10.2025 [18:31]
Azerbaijani women’s fencing team clinches saber silver
- 07.10.2025 [17:28]
President Tokayev urges focus on Turkic World Vision 2040 program
- 07.10.2025 [17:20]
Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnast wins silver medal at 3rd CIS Games
- 07.10.2025 [17:09]
Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team wins bronze at 3rd CIS Games
- 07.10.2025 [17:09]
® Trendyol joins “Walk for Climate Action” in Baku
- 07.10.2025 [16:39]
World Bank lifts growth forecast for Middle East region in 2025
- 07.10.2025 [16:28]
Azerbaijan’s national fencing team claims epee silver at 3rd CIS Games
- 07.10.2025 [15:51]