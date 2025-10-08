Speaker of Croatian Parliament: We attach special importance to cooperation with Azerbaijan in trade and energy sectors

Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

We have discussed the current state of peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and Croatia strongly supports the normalization of relations, said Gordan Jandroković, Speaker of the Croatian Parliament during a joint briefing with his Azerbaijani counterpart Sahiba Gafarova.

Gordan Jandroković noted that they attach special importance to the cooperation with Azerbaijan in the fields of trade and energy.

“Holding business and investment forums in Baku and Zagreb over the past two years indicates the strengthening of cooperation,” he mentioned.

“Of course, we want to pay particular attention to further enhancing inter-parliamentary cooperation. Today's meeting confirms the readiness of the Croatian Parliament to take further steps in this direction. I am confident that early next year, we will be honored to discuss and undertake necessary steps to further develop the strategic partnership between Croatia and Azerbaijan," Speaker Jandroković emphasized.