Speaker of Iraqi Council of Representatives briefed on Azerbaijan’s demining and peace efforts

Baku, May 7, AZERTAC

As part of his official visit to the Republic of Iraq, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov met with Mahmoud al-Mashhadani, Speaker of the Council of Representatives of Iraq.

The meeting focused on bilateral relations, interparliamentary cooperation, and regional matters of mutual concern.

Minister Bayramov emphasized the historically friendly and respectful ties between Azerbaijan and Iraq, noting their development in political, economic, and humanitarian fields. He stressed the importance of interparliamentary cooperation as a vital element of these relations.

Bayramov highlighted the value of enhancing cooperation and reciprocal visits between legislative bodies to deepen mutual understanding and noted that a strong foundation exists for expanding this collaboration.

The sides also held comprehensive discussions on regional and international security, the situation in the Middle East, and the post-conflict environment in Azerbaijan’s region. In this context, the minister briefed the Iraqi Speaker on Azerbaijan’s efforts in reconstruction, demining, and peacebuilding.

Other issues of mutual interest were also addressed during the meeting.