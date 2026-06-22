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Speaker of Jordan’s House of Representatives visits Alley of Honors, Victory Park in Baku

Baku, June 22, AZERTAC

As part of his official visit to Azerbaijan, Mazen Turki Sa’oud El Qadi, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, visited the Alley of Honors and Victory Park in Baku.

The Jordanian official, along with his accompanying delegation, first visited the Alley of Honors and laid a wreath at the tomb of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, founder and architect of the modern independent Azerbaijani state.

Subsequently, the delegation visited Victory Park, where they commemorated the memory of Azerbaijani martyrs and laid a wreath at the Victory Monument. The officials were briefed on the park, which was built to honor the unparalleled valor of the Azerbaijani people during the Patriotic War, commemorate the historic Victory, and pay tribute to the memory of Azerbaijani martyrs.

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