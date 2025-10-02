Speaker of Milli Majlis: "Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability" are among the core principles Azerbaijan also shares

Baku, October 2, AZERTAC

"Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability" are among the principles Azerbaijan also shares, said Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova as she addressed the opening ceremony of the 11th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) in Cape Town, South Africa.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova recalled that a few days ago, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev highlighted the country’s vision - peace and development based on international law, non-interference in the internal affairs of countries, mutual respect and cooperation.

According to Sahiba Gafarova, Azerbaijan remained committed to this vision when it liberated its territories from thirty years of Armenian occupation by independently implementing the norms and principles of international law. It continued this vision when the peace process with Armenia was launched, and the text of the peace agreement initialed in Washington in August of this year.