Speaker of Milli Majlis: Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Türkiye have always stood by each other

Baku, October 13, AZERTAC

“The cooperation among the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Türkiye is founded on the brotherhood, unity, and solidarity of our countries and peoples, which share common history, culture, religious and spiritual values. Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Türkiye have always stood by and supported each other,” said Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova during her speech at the opening ceremony of the 3rd trilateral meeting of the speakers of the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Türkiye.

The Speaker emphasized that the Azerbaijani people will always remember the political and moral support extended by Türkiye and Pakistan since the first days of the 44-day Patriotic War. She added that Azerbaijan has likewise consistently supported Türkiye and Pakistan in all matters.