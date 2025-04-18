Speaker of Milli Majlis highlights Azerbaijani people’s role in Victory over fascism at IPA CIS meeting

Baku, April 18, AZERTAC

As part of her working visit to St. Petersburg, Russia, Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, addressed the meeting of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (CIS PA) marking the 80th anniversary of the Victory over fascism in 1941-1945.

The Speaker emphasized Azerbaijani people’s invaluable role in the historic Victory over fascism, adding that more than 600 thousand of sons and daughters of Azerbaijan went to the front.

“Over 300 thousand of them died on the battlefields. For the courage shown in this terrible war, more than 130 citizens of Azerbaijan were awarded the title of Hero of the Soviet Union,” Sahiba Gafarova underlined.

Emphasizing the decisive role of Azerbaijani oil in this historic victory, Sahiba Gafarova noted that during the war, Azerbaijan accounted for three quarters of the oil produced in the Soviet Union, as well as 85-90 percent of aviation gasoline and high-quality motor oils.

Sahiba Gafarova stated that the Victory in the 44-day Patriotic War in 2020, which has led to the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from the 30-year-long occupation, the restoration of the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, and the revival of life in these lands manifest the unwavering faith of the Azerbaijani people in the triumph of justice and its determination to restore it.