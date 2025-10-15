Speaker of Milli Majlis meets participants of 67th Annual Meeting of International Association of Judges

Baku, October 15, AZERTAC

On October 15, Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, met with participants of the 67th Annual Meeting of the International Association of Judges (IAJ).

Welcoming the participants in the Milli Majlis, Sahiba Gafarova highlighted the IAJ’s role as a vital platform for dialogue and cooperation among national judges’ associations from around 100 countries.

She emphasized the symbolic significance of hosting the event in Azerbaijan, noting that 2025 has been declared the “Year of Constitution and Sovereignty” by President Ilham Aliyev. Gafarova recalled that 30 years ago, in 1995, under the leadership of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the Constitution of Azerbaijan was adopted, establishing the principle of separation of powers, whereby the legislative, executive, and judicial authorities operate independently while interacting with one another.

The Speaker also provided an overview of Azerbaijan’s parliamentary history.

Speaking at the event, Head of the Milli Majlis Administration Farid Hajiyev shared his perspectives on cooperation between the parliament and judicial bodies, noting that the Milli Majlis supports numerous initiatives related to the judicial system.

The meeting also highlighted the rules of procedure of the parliament and other normative-legal acts regulating the activities of MPs.

The event was also addressed by Sanan Hajiyev, Chairman of the Civil Chamber of the Supreme Court, and Walter Barone, President of the International Association of Judges. They expressed gratitude for the detailed presentation on Azerbaijan’s parliamentary powers and procedures, praised the close collaboration between the parliament and the judiciary, and appreciated the hospitality of the Azerbaijani people.