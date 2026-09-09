Speaker of Milli Majlis meets permanent representatives of OIC member states in New York

Baku, September 9, AZERTAC

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova met with the permanent representatives of the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to the United Nations at the UN headquarters in New York.

Addressing the meeting, Sahiba Gafarova noted that Azerbaijan is an active member of the OIC and that the Milli Majlis currently chairs the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC).

According to the Speaker, parliamentary diplomacy can provide significant support for this process by connecting international negotiations with national parliaments.

Sahiba Gafarova highlighted the importance of closer cooperation between the United Nations and the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU). She emphasized that such cooperation links the adoption of international decisions with the efforts of national parliaments and helps translate agreements reached into tangible outcomes for people.

Sahiba Gafarova noted that even when official relations become strained, parliamentarians can maintain contacts, reduce misunderstandings, and preserve opportunities for dialogue. She said that the IPU should strengthen cooperation with regional parliamentary organizations, including the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States. Such cooperation, she added, would help bring the OIC’s priorities to global discussions and strengthen efforts to combat Islamophobia, racism, and religious hatred.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on cooperation within international parliamentary organizations and the activities of these organizations.