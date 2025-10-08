Speaker of Milli Majlis: Over the past 30 years, relations with Croatia have elevated to the level of strategic partnership

Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

“Friendship groups operate between our parliaments. Reciprocal visits among group members can be increased, and cooperation on global parliamentary platforms can be further expanded. Inter-committee exchange of experience will be especially fruitful in the fields of economy, energy, transport, entrepreneurship, education, and culture.

Today, Azerbaijan exports gas to 10 European countries, including 8 European Union member states, among which Croatia is one,” said Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova at a briefing with her Croatian counterpart Gordan Jandroković.

Highlighting that over the past 30 years relations with Croatia have developed successfully across various areas, elevating to the level of strategic partnership, Sahiba Gafarova emphasized that the main objective is to bring the peoples even closer and further enhance cooperation between the two countries.