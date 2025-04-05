The Azerbaijan State News Agency

POLITICS

Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova meets with Speaker of Bahrain’s Council of Representatives

Baku, April 5, AZERTAC

Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova held a meeting with the Speaker of the Council of Representatives of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Ahmed bin Salman Al-Musallam.

During the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the current state of relations between the two countries and their parliaments. Speaker Sahiba Gafarova noted that shared religious and cultural values between the two peoples contribute to the development of bilateral relations, and that the countries successfully cooperate in several areas.

The positive collaboration between the two countries within international and regional organizations, such as the United Nations, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, and the Non-Aligned Movement, was also emphasized. Speaker Gafarova highlighted Azerbaijan's successful chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, noting its important role in strengthening the organization.

The meeting also underlined the strong potential for further deepening cooperation between the two legislative bodies. It was noted that parliamentary collaboration significantly contributes to the overall advancement of bilateral ties. Strengthening the bonds between parliamentary committees, MPs, and parliamentary administrations, as well as organizing reciprocal visits, was identified as a valuable step forward.

They noted with satisfaction that both legislatures also cooperate within international parliamentary organizations, such as the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement, the Inter-Parliamentary Union, and the Asian Parliamentary Assembly. Speaker Sahiba Gafarova provided detailed information about the activities of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network, established on the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev under Azerbaijan’s chairmanship. The parties expressed confidence that the upcoming fourth conference of the Network, to be held in Tashkent, will contribute to the further development of the organization.

Speaker Al-Musallam voiced his support for Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of the Parliamentary Network.

