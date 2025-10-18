Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova pays working visit to the Swiss Confederation

Baku, October 18, AZERTAC

A parliamentary delegation led by Speaker of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova traveled to Geneva, Switzerland, to participate in the 151st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

During the visit, Sahiba Gafarova is scheduled to deliver a speech at the 151st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union and hold a series of meetings with the heads of delegations from participating countries.