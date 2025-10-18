The Azerbaijan State News Agency

POLITICS

Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova pays working visit to the Swiss Confederation

Baku, October 18, AZERTAC

A parliamentary delegation led by Speaker of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova traveled to Geneva, Switzerland, to participate in the 151st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

During the visit, Sahiba Gafarova is scheduled to deliver a speech at the 151st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union and hold a series of meetings with the heads of delegations from participating countries.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

President Erdoğan: I sincerely congratulate friendly and brotherly Azerbaijan
  • 18.10.2025 [22:38]

President Erdoğan: I sincerely congratulate friendly and brotherly Azerbaijan

Turkish Foreign Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on Day of Restoration of Independence
  • 18.10.2025 [16:47]

Turkish Foreign Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on Day of Restoration of Independence

Turkish Ministry of Defense: The unity of the two fraternal countries is unbreakable
  • 18.10.2025 [15:12]

Turkish Ministry of Defense: The unity of the two fraternal countries is unbreakable

TURKPA Secretary General meets with Director General of Islamic Organization for Food Safety
  • 18.10.2025 [14:31]

TURKPA Secretary General meets with Director General of Islamic Organization for Food Safety

Baku hosts 4th meeting of ICAPP Asian Cultural Council
  • 18.10.2025 [13:55]

Baku hosts 4th meeting of ICAPP Asian Cultural Council

TURKPA Secretary General meets with Kazakh Foreign Minister
  • 18.10.2025 [12:43]

TURKPA Secretary General meets with Kazakh Foreign Minister

Astana to host second meeting of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Supreme Interstate Council
  • 18.10.2025 [12:34]

Astana to host second meeting of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Supreme Interstate Council

President Ilham Aliyev: Investment cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is strengthening
  • 18.10.2025 [12:20]

President Ilham Aliyev: Investment cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is strengthening

President: The political relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are distinguished by mutual trust
  • 18.10.2025 [12:13]

President: The political relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are distinguished by mutual trust

President Erdoğan: I sincerely congratulate friendly and brotherly Azerbaijan

  • [22:38]

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense meets with Commander of U.S. Central Command

  • [20:11]

Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova pays working visit to the Swiss Confederation

  • [20:00]
President Ilham Aliyev received Commander of the US Central Command VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev received Commander of the US Central Command VIDEO

Navy holds graduation ceremony

  • [17:51]

National Aviation Academy, Bayraktar Technology Azerbaijan sign MoU on cooperation

  • [17:36]

Kenya declares national mourning after Raila Odinga’s death, plans state funeral

  • [17:21]

Turkish Foreign Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on Day of Restoration of Independence

  • [16:47]

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva`s visit to Vatican in spotlight of world media outlets

  • [16:10]

Turkish Ministry of Defense: The unity of the two fraternal countries is unbreakable

  • [15:12]

TURKPA Secretary General meets with Director General of Islamic Organization for Food Safety

  • [14:31]

Azerbaijani judokas shine with two golds at Guadalajara Grand Prix 2025

  • [14:02]

Baku hosts 4th meeting of ICAPP Asian Cultural Council

  • [13:55]

Exciting results from blood test for 50 cancers

  • [13:09]

UN Tourism names Azerbaijan`s Khinalig as "Best Tourism Village"

  • [13:02]

® Azercell launches the “CyberCell Hackathon”

  • [12:52]

Methane leaks multiplying beneath Antarctic ocean spark fears of climate doom loop

  • [12:46]
Administrative office of Azerbaijani Embassy to the Holy See inaugurated First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attended the event VIDEO

Administrative office of Azerbaijani Embassy to the Holy See inaugurated
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attended the event VIDEO

TURKPA Secretary General meets with Kazakh Foreign Minister

  • [12:43]

Azerbaijani oil price falls in global markets

  • [12:42]

Astana to host second meeting of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Supreme Interstate Council

  • [12:34]

President Ilham Aliyev: Investment cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is strengthening

  • [12:20]

President: The political relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are distinguished by mutual trust

  • [12:13]

Triple-threat iron supplement also improves gut health

  • [11:32]

Oil prices rise in global markets

  • [11:18]

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva's meeting with Pope Leo XIV in spotlight of Vatican and Italian media outlets

  • [11:17]

Physicist Chen Ning Yang, Nobel laureate, dies at 103

  • [10:33]

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared post on Day of Restoration of Independence

  • [10:15]

Over past decades, brotherly nations Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan built relations of genuine strategic and allied partnership - President Ilham Aliyev

  • [10:05]
First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva visited Vatican Apostolic Library VIDEO

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva visited Vatican Apostolic Library VIDEO

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva inspected restoration progress at Saint Peter’s Basilica VIDEO

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva inspected restoration progress at Saint Peter’s Basilica VIDEO

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, along with family members, attended tree planting ceremony in Vatican Gardens VIDEO

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, along with family members, attended tree planting ceremony in Vatican Gardens VIDEO

Baku hosts D-8 High-level Climate and Urban Dialogue

  • [00:55]

Poland’s LOT Airlines aircraft makes emergency landing in Baku

  • [00:27]
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva met with President of Governorate of Vatican City State VIDEO

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva met with President of Governorate of Vatican City State VIDEO

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva met with Vatican’s Secretary of State VIDEO

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva met with Vatican’s Secretary of State VIDEO

Baku hosts D-8 Commissioners’ Retreat Meeting

  • 17.10.2025 [22:41]

3rd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum wraps up

  • 17.10.2025 [22:26]

AZIREX-2025 joint exercise successfully wraps up

  • 17.10.2025 [22:10]

Azerbaijan signs new agreements with African countries

  • 17.10.2025 [22:04]

First phase of "Eternity-2025" wraps up

  • 17.10.2025 [22:00]

Azerbaijan’s deputy minister of agriculture attends World Food Forum 2025 in Italy

  • 17.10.2025 [21:54]

Expert: Global events like COP29 and COP30 highlight that climate change is a shared responsibility INTERVIEW

  • 17.10.2025 [21:36]

Calls by Armenian citizens against Azerbaijan's sovereignty and other criminal information examined in court

  • 17.10.2025 [21:12]

Azerbaijani boxers aim for ‘medal rush’ at Kazakhstan’s tournament

  • 17.10.2025 [20:36]

Fuzuli City Day wraps up with colourful fireworks

  • 17.10.2025 [20:35]

Nearly 700M people worldwide live in extreme poverty: World Bank

  • 17.10.2025 [20:15]
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva met with Pope Leo XIV VIDEO

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva met with Pope Leo XIV VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev signs order to ensure activity of Azerbaijani Embassy in Bahrain

  • 17.10.2025 [19:28]

Ankarada Azərbaycanın dövlət müstəqilliyinin bərpasının 34-cü ildönümü qeyd olunub

  • 17.10.2025 [19:26]

‘TURKPA serves as an important platform for strengthening interparliamentary dialogue among member countries’

  • 17.10.2025 [19:01]

Lebanese court rules to release Gaddafi's son on $11 million bail — lawyer

  • 17.10.2025 [18:38]

Putin-Trump meeting in Hungary could take place within 2 weeks, Kremlin confirms

  • 17.10.2025 [18:13]

Budapest hosts cultural event involving Turkic youth

  • 17.10.2025 [17:41]

Kazakh Foreign Minister: Results of Gabala Summit will contribute to implementation of joint projects within TURKPA

  • 17.10.2025 [17:28]

Shahin Ismayilov elected Chair of ICAPP Asian Cultural Council

  • 17.10.2025 [17:11]

International Civil Defence Organization and UN Humanitarian Office pledge closer cooperation

  • 17.10.2025 [17:10]

Azerbaijan joins International Cardiology Congress in Beijing

  • 17.10.2025 [17:08]

Baku to host 2nd meeting of OTS Ministers of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation

  • 17.10.2025 [17:06]

One worker dead and one injured in accident at Rome plant

  • 17.10.2025 [16:46]

Azerbaijan joins 6th Islamic Conference of Labor Ministers in Doha

  • 17.10.2025 [16:43]

King Charles III to be first British monarch to pray with Pope in at least 500 years

  • 17.10.2025 [16:41]

Annual inflation up to 2.6% in the EU

  • 17.10.2025 [16:31]

® Social partnership for the development of sports in the regions: Red Hearts Foundation and the Azerbaijan Judo Federation launch cooperation

  • 17.10.2025 [16:30]

Digital veteran card could be case study for ID rollout, says UK minister

  • 17.10.2025 [16:29]

Samarkand hosts 57th meeting of CIS member states’ security agencies

  • 17.10.2025 [16:08]

Azerbaijan joins International Water Convention event in Geneva

  • 17.10.2025 [16:08]

China expels 9 military officials from ruling party

  • 17.10.2025 [16:01]

Abbas Abbasov: International community has not yet adequately assessed crimes against humanity committed in Africa

  • 17.10.2025 [15:59]

BTA signs partnership agreement with Balchik's Palace Cultural Centre

  • 17.10.2025 [15:57]

COP29 Presidency calls on all Parties to deliver climate finance promises at Pre-COP meeting in Brazil

  • 17.10.2025 [15:52]

BP contributes to preserving Uzeyir Hajibeyli’s invaluable legacy

  • 17.10.2025 [15:35]

Court proceedings of Armenian citizens continue with announcement of documents

  • 17.10.2025 [15:34]

Madagascar's military leader sworn in as president

  • 17.10.2025 [15:26]

Azerbaijan's transport experience highlighted at international event in Paris

  • 17.10.2025 [15:24]

To the participants of the 4th meeting of the Asian Cultural Council of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties

  • 17.10.2025 [15:17]

Azerbaijani Ombudsman addresses international conference in Malta

  • 17.10.2025 [15:09]

President: Azerbaijan promotes harmonious relations among different cultures on the international stage

  • 17.10.2025 [14:57]

Three Azerbaijani beach wrestlers ready for action at World Series Final

  • 17.10.2025 [14:56]

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan has been unique space where various civilizations meet throughout history

  • 17.10.2025 [14:49]

President: ICAPP Asian Cultural Council is key platform for promoting intercultural dialogue in Asia

  • 17.10.2025 [14:47]

Participants of 4th ICAPP Asian Cultural Council meeting pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs

  • 17.10.2025 [14:30]

Indonesia's Lewotobi volcano eruption forces evacuations

  • 17.10.2025 [14:18]

Azerbaijani and Uzbek higher military educational institutions sign memorandum

  • 17.10.2025 [14:18]

Obuda University in Hungary hosts event celebrating Azerbaijani culture

  • 17.10.2025 [13:58]

Pakistan-Afghanistan trade suspended due to border closure

  • 17.10.2025 [13:52]

® Nar launches the “Çoox Şanslı” lottery

  • 17.10.2025 [13:45]

Azerbaijan, UAE approve Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

  • 17.10.2025 [13:41]

Ombudsman’s Office representatives visit military unit

  • 17.10.2025 [13:31]

NHS owes £60bn in medical negligence claims

  • 17.10.2025 [13:29]

Defense Ministry: Provision and combat readiness of units are in the spotlight

  • 17.10.2025 [13:19]

Uzbekistan hosts conference on youth and sports policies of OTS countries

  • 17.10.2025 [13:15]

Azerbaijan increases electricity generation from renewable energy sources

  • 17.10.2025 [13:06]

Vatican media spotlight opening of Catacombs of Commodilla restoration project with participation of Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva

  • 17.10.2025 [12:58]

“AzerGold” CJSC participates in 5th “Rebuild Karabakh” exhibition

  • 17.10.2025 [12:53]

TURKPA, CICA discuss prospects for cooperation

  • 17.10.2025 [12:49]

Azerbaijan’s Kelagayi presented in Washington

  • 17.10.2025 [12:14]

® “Rebuild Karabakh” exhibition held with support of AzInTelecom

  • 17.10.2025 [11:42]

Photo Exhibition “Explore Azerbaijan” opens in Peru

  • 17.10.2025 [11:37]

® Baku Steel Company strengthens its contribution to environmental protection: about 3,000 trees planted

  • 17.10.2025 [11:36]