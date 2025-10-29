Speaker of Milli Majlis: Türkiye stands by Azerbaijan in Garabagh and East Zangezur restoration efforts

Baku, October 29, AZERTAC

“We in Azerbaijan rejoice in the successes of brotherly Türkiye. As National Leader Heydar Aliyev said, Azerbaijan and Türkiye are ‘One nation, two states.’ The friendly and fraternal relations between our countries draw strength from our common roots and national-spiritual values, and are based on mutual respect and trust,” said Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, at the event marking the 102nd anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Türkiye in Baku.

She highlighted that the Shusha Declaration elevated bilateral relations to the highest level—the level of alliance.

Sahiba Gafarova also emphasized that Azerbaijan will never forget Türkiye’s support during the 44-day Patriotic War and noted that the brotherly country continues to stand by Azerbaijan in its ongoing restoration efforts in the Garabagh and East Zangezur regions.