Speaker of Serbian National Assembly visits tomb of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Alley of Martyrs

Baku, September 24, AZERTAC

A delegation led by Speaker of the National Assembly of Serbia Ana Brnabić, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, visited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the architect and founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani state, and laid a wreath at his tomb.

They also laid flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

The Serbian delegation also visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity and placed a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

The guests then enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku and were briefed on the history of the Alley of Martyrs, as well as the city's redevelopment efforts.