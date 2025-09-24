Speaker of Serbian Parliament: Azerbaijan is one of the world's most reliable energy suppliers

Baku, September 24, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan is one of the world's most reliable energy suppliers. Serbia is keen on expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan in the energy sector, said Ana Brnabić, Speaker of the National Assembly of Serbia, during a joint briefing with Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis.

The Speaker mentioned Azerbaijan-Serbia relations have intensified over the past five years. “Trade turnover between our countries has increased from $20 million to $560 million,” she noted.

Ana Brnabić also hailed the excellent level of interparliamentary relations between the two countries.