Speaker of Spanish parliament informed about peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia

Baku, October 2, AZERTAC

Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan`s Milli Majlis met with the Speaker of the Congress of Deputies of Spain, Francina Armengol, on the sidelines of the 11th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) in Cape Town, South Africa.

Recalling her first official visit to Spain in May of this year and her meeting with the Speaker of the Congress of Deputies, the Speaker of the Milli Majlis underlined that reciprocal visits and meetings create good opportunities for the development of bilateral relations, and that this visit contributes to the development of relations between the two countries and parliaments.

During the conversation, the importance of further expanding relations between the two legislative authorities was emphasized. They noted that contacts between parliamentary delegations can make a positive contribution to bilateral relations.

Sahiba Gafarova highlighted the current situation in the region, the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and the restoration and reconstruction projects implemented in the liberated territories.

Francina Armengol congratulated Azerbaijan on the initialing of the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia and expressed Spain`s support for the steps taken to ensure peace and security in the region.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual concern.