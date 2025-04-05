Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova addresses Coordination Meeting of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly

Baku, 5 April, AZERTAC

On 5 April, Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova delivered a speech at the Coordination Meeting of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA), held within the framework of the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Uzbekistan.

The Speaker stated that this was the third APA Coordination Meeting chaired by Azerbaijan under the auspices of the IPU. According to her, such events make a significant contribution to deepening cooperation and coordination on major international issues of mutual interest.

Recalling the 15th Plenary Session of the APA themed ‘The Role of Parliamentary Diplomacy in Strengthening Multilateral Cooperation in Asia’ from 18 to 20 February 2025 in Baku, Sahiba Gafarova said that the event, which brought together representatives from 27 countries and 7 international organisations, provided a valuable opportunity to exchange views on a range of issues of shared interest—both concerning the development of cooperation within the organisation and relating to broader regional and international processes.

In her speech, the Speaker of the Milli Majlis also talked about the priorities she had put forth during the Azerbaijani chairmanship. Those priorities are linked to the development of APA’s institutional capacity, the expansion of its membership, and the improvement of the efficiency of its existing bodies. The Speaker said that the outcomes of the 15th session were highly encouraging in this regard. Following the session, the organisation’s ranks grew, as the Consultative Council of the Sultanate of Oman became a full member of the APA, while the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus was granted observer status.

At the same session, an agreement was reached on adopting a decision regarding the formation of the APA budget—something of great importance for strengthening the Assembly and enhancing its effectiveness. According to Sahiba Gafarova, the revitalisation of the APA Bureau and the holding of its meetings during every gathering of the Standing Committees help the organisation respond swiftly to emerging needs.

The work of the Committees resulted in the adoption of 29 resolutions that cover political, economic, cultural, social, environmental, and other matters. The Baku Declaration reflects the shared position of the participants on the issues discussed.

As Speaker Sahiba Gafarova then said, the 15th session also saw intensive discussions on the role of parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening multilateral cooperation in Asia. It was unanimously agreed that adherence to international norms and principles, as well as the existence of an effective and inclusive multisectoral system, is of vital importance—since this is exactly what is needed to address the challenges, contradictions, and tensions we face today. And in a time when platforms for parliamentary cooperation are becoming increasingly significant, the Asian Parliamentary Assembly stands out as a key multisectoral body for constructive dialogue, cooperation, and solidarity.

As she was concluding her speech, the Speaker of the Milli Majlis said that the APA Coordination Meeting held under the auspices of the IPU Assembly will make it possible to direct parliamentarians' attention to the matters of shared interest and to mobilise resources to achieve common goals.