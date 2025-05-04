Speaker of the Milli Majlis sends letter of condolence to Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye
Baku, May 4, AZERTAC
Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova sent a letter of condolence to Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (GNAT) Numan Kurtulmuş on the passing of GNAT Deputy Speaker Sırrı Süreyya Önder.
In the letter, Speaker Gafarova extended her heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the late Deputy Speaker, as well as to the members of the GNAT, both on her own behalf and on behalf of the deputies of the Milli Majlis. She also prayed for mercy upon the departed.
