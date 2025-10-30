Speaker of UAE Federal National Council visits Alley of Honors and Alley of Martyrs

Baku, October 30, AZERTAC

The UAE delegation led by Speaker of the Federal National Council Saqr Ghobash visited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to national leader, architect and founder of the independent Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev, and to lay a wreath and flowers at his grave.

The Speaker also placed flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

Saqr Ghobash then proceeded to the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity, put flowers at their graves and placed a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

During the visit, the delegation was accompanied by Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis Ziyafat Asgarov, Head of the Working Group for Azerbaijan-UAE Interparliamentary Relations Javanshir Pashazade, and other officials.