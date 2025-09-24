Speaker Sahiba Gafarova: There is great potential for developing ties with Serbia

The visit of the Speaker of the National Assembly of Serbia, Ana Brnabić, testifies to the high level of relations between our countries and parliaments. There is great potential for developing these ties, said Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, during a joint briefing with Ana Brnabić, Speaker of the National Assembly of Serbia.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova also pointed out the successful collaboration between the two countries within international organizations.