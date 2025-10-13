Speaker Sahiba Gafarova: Zangezur Corridor will become a vital transport link in Eurasia

Baku, October 13, AZERTAC

Peace, security, and progress are factors that are closely intertwined. Today, Azerbaijan once again confirms this with its efforts, as we celebrate the 5th anniversary of the 44-day Patriotic War, said Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova, as she addressed the opening ceremony of the 3rd trilateral meeting of speakers of Azerbaijani, Pakistani and Turkish parliaments.

Noting that Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity in 2020 and its sovereignty in 2023, thereby laying the foundation for the path to peace, the Speaker of the Milli Majlis mentioned that immediately after the war, it was the victorious Azerbaijan that proposed a peace initiative, putting forward the key principles of peace and the draft peace treaty.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova recalled that as a result of the bilateral negotiations, in August of this year in Washington, the Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers, with the participation of the leaders of the United States, Azerbaijan and Armenia, initialed the text of the peace agreement.

The Speaker underscored that with the implementation of the "Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity", the Zangezur Corridor will become a vital transport link in Eurasia, contributing to regional cooperation and prosperity.