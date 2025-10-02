Speaker Sahiba Gafarova: Zangezur Corridor will transform into crucial transport hub connecting continents

Baku, October 2, AZERTAC

Zangezur Corridor will transform into crucial transport hub connecting continents following the completion of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity, said Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova during her speech at the opening ceremony of the 11th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) in Cape Town, South Africa.

The speaker highlighted the energy and transport projects implemented by Azerbaijan, saying that these projects have contributed to the energy security of many countries and enhanced regional connectivity.