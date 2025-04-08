Special Representative: Construction of five schools and a kindergarten underway in Aghdam and Fuzuli

Khankendi, April 8, AZERTAC

“The construction of five schools and a kindergarten is underway in the Fuzuli and Aghdam districts,” said Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts, during the opening ceremony of the 7th ADA University Policy Forum, themed “Facing the New World Order,” held at Garabagh University in Khankendi.

Huseynov noted that the Azerbaijani territories liberated from occupation had been completely razed to the ground. He emphasized that ongoing restoration efforts are laying the groundwork for transforming the Garabagh region into a vital economic hub.

He also stated that not a single religious or cultural monument in these areas survived the destruction, making the restoration process especially complex.

The Special Representative highlighted several construction projects currently underway, including residential complexes, the Juma Mosque, and other infrastructure developments.