Special Representative: The changes in the liberated territories are not just construction – they are the restoration of justice, history, and culture

Khankendi, April 18, AZERTAC

Following the historic victory, Azerbaijan immediately launched large-scale reconstruction and restoration works in the liberated territories. Today, all available state resources and capacities have been mobilized to ensure the comprehensive revival of these regions. Restoration and rebuilding activities continue at a rapid pace under the direct supervision of the President, said Elchin Yusubov, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankendi and Aghdara, and Khojaly districts, during an event held at Garabakh University as part of a visit by representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan.

Yusubov highlighted that new social infrastructure — including schools, healthcare centers, public service buildings, and residential complexes — is under construction and put into operation to facilitate the return of residents. Since 2024, students have resumed their education in modern schools located in their native towns and villages, he noted.

Speaking about the establishment of Garabakh University in Khankendi, Yusubov emphasized its role in revitalizing the scientific, educational, and intellectual landscape of the region.

“The changes you see here today are not just construction — they are the restoration of justice, history, and culture,” he said.

The visit of the diplomatic corps to Khankendi and Shusha commenced earlier today.