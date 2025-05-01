State Commission: Another mass grave discovered in Khojaly

Khojaly, May 1, AZERTAC

A 25th mass grave has been uncovered in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, according to Eldar Samadov, Deputy Head of the working group of Azerbaijan’s State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons, who briefed journalists in Khojaly on Thursday.

Samadov reported that two mass gravesites were discovered during excavations carried out in April. One, containing the remains of five individuals, was found near the city of Shusha, at the junction of the Shusha-Khankendi and Shusha-Lachin roads. The other, with the remains of seven individuals, was located along the Asgaran-Khojaly road, with most of the remains identified as civilians.

He emphasized that as a result of Armenian military aggression, a total of 3,990 individuals are still reported missing. Samadov added that ongoing excavation, search, and identification operations have led to the clarification of the fates of 170 citizens.