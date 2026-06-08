State Committee: Italy was Azerbaijan’s top export market among EU countries in January-April 2026
Baku, June 8, AZERTAC
Italy was Azerbaijan’s top export market among European Union (EU) countries in January-April 2026.
According to the State Customs Committee, Azerbaijan’s exports to Italy during that period totaled about $3.71 billion.
During the reporting period, Azerbaijan’s imports from Italy amounted to around $154 million.
According to the report, these figures accounted for 31.23% of Azerbaijan's total exports and 2.79% of its total imports.
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