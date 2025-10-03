State of emergency declared in Tsarevo Municipality, Southeastern Bulgaria due to heavy rainfall

Baku, October 3, AZERTAC

A state of emergency has been declared across the territory of Tsarevo Municipality, Southeastern Bulgaria, on the Black Sea, the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) reported citing the local government.

During the night extremely heavy rainfall has been recorded over a short period of time. Automatic weather stations have measured precipitation levels of 225 mm in the town of Tsarevo and over 410 mm in the village of Izgrev, the municipality reports.

Following a meeting of the Municipal Crisis Response Team, a state of emergency has been officially declared. October 3 has been designated a non-school day for all schools and kindergartens in the municipality.

Social care services and the children’s kitchen will not be operating today, and no food deliveries will be made.

Several roads have been closed to traffic, including the Tsarevo – Izgrev – Malko Tarnovo road, the road from Tsarevo through Arapya and Oasis to Lozenets, as well as the bridge near Nestinarka Beach.

People have already been evacuated from potentially dangerous areas.

Residents are urged to stay indoors and avoid any travel, the municipality added.

On Friday morning, BG ALERT was activated due to intense rainfall in the Burgas region, Southeastern Bulgaria, on the Black Sea. The Regional Governor of Burgas activated the system and closed the main road from the city of Burgas, Kraymorie borough, to the town of Sozopol until the waters drain.

In September 2023, flash floods in Tsarevo and along the Southern Black Sea coast killed several people, destroyed roads and bridges, damaged people's homes, swept cars and caravans out to sea.