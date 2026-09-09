State Statistical Committee: Average monthly salary increases by more than 7 percent in Azerbaijan
Baku, September 9, AZERTAC
In January–August 2026, nominal income of the population increased by 9.4 percent compared with the same period of the previous year, reaching 63 billion 511.3 million manats, according to the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan.
Meanwhile, in January–July of this year, the average monthly nominal wage of hired workers in Azerbaijan increased by 7.2 percent compared with the same period of the previous year, reaching 1,176.7 manats.
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