The Azerbaijan State News Agency

SOCIETY

Statements of legal heirs of victims and the affected individuals heard at Ruben Vardanyan's trial VIDEO

Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

The court proceedings in the criminal case against Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, accused under articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan related to crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, and other serious crimes, continued on September 30.

During the open court session held at the Baku Military Court, presided over by Judge Zeynal Agayev and composed of Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov (with reserve judge Gunel Samadova), the accused person was provided with a translator in his native language, namely Russian, as well as a representative of his choice for his defense.

Judge Zeynal Agayev introduced the court panel, the prosecutors defending the state prosecution, the translators, and others to the victims participating in the proceedings for the first time, as well as the legal heirs of the victims, and explained their rights and obligations as provided by legislation.

The presiding judge then announced that Islam Agakerimov, who had previously participated in the preparatory session as a translator, had sent a telegram to the court stating that he would be unable to participate in the proceedings due to health reasons and requested that this be taken into consideration.

It should be noted that during one of the previous sessions, the accused Ruben Vardanyan had petitioned the court to summon Islam Agakerimov, who had previously participated as a translator. The court had notified Islam Agakerimov accordingly and invited him to the proceedings.

Following this, Ruben Vardanyan’s defense counsel, Avram Berman, addressed the court, stating that they wished to obtain information regarding the session protocol. He also noted that extracts of some court decisions related to the motions submitted by the defense had been provided to them, and he requested the provision of the others.

Judge Zeynal Agayev stated that conditions would continue to be provided for the defense to familiarize themselves with the session protocols. Regarding the extracts, he instructed them to specify concretely which decisions’ copies they wished to receive.

The proceedings continued with the testimonies of the victims’ legal heirs and the victims themselves.

The legal heir of victim Shair Heydarov, Jamal Heydarov, stated in his testimony that his son was killed in Lachin as a result of enemy fire.

Answering questions from state prosecutor Tarana Mammadova, the legal heir of victim David Jalilov, Sevinj Jalilova, stated in her testimony that her son was killed in Aghdara as a result of fire opened by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups.

The legal heir of victim Javanshir Zulfigarov, Javanshir Zulfigarov, stated in his testimony that his son was killed as a result of enemy fire.

The legal heir of victim Tofig Aliyev, Farid Aliyev, stated in his testimony that his son was killed in Khankendi as a result of sniper fire opened by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups.

Answering questions from Nasir Bayramov, Head of the Department for the Defense of the State Prosecution of the Prosecutor’s Office, the legal heir of victim Siraj Abishov, Shirzad Samadov, stated in his testimony that his brother was killed in the village of Susuzlug in Kalbajar as a result of a mine exploding against a tank. He said: “My brother was an operator for AzTV. During the explosion, in addition to my brother, AZERTAC correspondent Maharram Ibrahimov and Arif Aliyev, deputy representative for the administrative-territorial district of Susuzlug village, were also killed, and four others were injured.”

Answering questions from Vusal Aliyev, Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General, victim Elkin Mirzahmadov stated that he sustained shrapnel wounds in Khojaly as a result of enemy fire.

Victim Rauf Huseynov, responding to questions from Tuqay Rahimli, Assistant to the Prosecutor General for Special Tasks, reported that he was injured due to the explosion of a mortar shell fired by the enemy. Several people were killed at the time.

Answering questions from state prosecutor Fuad Musayev, victim Orkhan Baladov stated in his testimony that he and several others were injured when a rocket struck the vehicle he was in, targeted by the enemy in the Janyatag village of the Aghdara district.

Victim Eltun Mammadov stated that he was wounded in the Dashalty village of Shusha as a result of enemy fire.

Victim Mukhtar Aliyev stated in his testimony that he sustained a gunshot wound to his right leg in the Gulably village of Aghdam due to fire opened by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups, and one person was killed.

Another victim, Nazir Jalilov, reported being injured when the vehicle he was in was fired upon by the enemy in the Shusha district.

Victim Parvin Babayev emphasized that he was injured in the Shusha district due to enemy artillery fire.

Victims Emil Aliyev, Farhad Rzayev, and Ayyub Mammadov stated that they were injured in the Kalbajar direction as a result of enemy fire.

Answering questions from state prosecutor Vusal Abdullayev, victim Vidadi Mammadov reported that he was injured during demining operations in Lachin due to enemy fire.

Ragif Aliyev stated that he and several others were injured, and some were killed, when a rocket struck the vehicle he was in, targeted by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups in the Janyatag village of the Aghdara district.

Victim Asgar Guliyev stated in his testimony that he sustained an injury to his right leg due to enemy fire in the Shusha direction. Additionally, several people were killed, and others were injured.

Other victims—Anar Aziz-zada, Aydin Verdiyev, Yunis Ismayilov, Valeh Mammadov, Ali Maharramov, Jeyhun Hasanzada, Nijat Teymurov, Eltakin Hasanov, Yahya Guliyev, Arif Abbasov, Vusal Huseynov, Ali Alakbarov, Zaur Mammadov, Vasif Osmanov, Mehti Mursalov, and Alizamin Ismayilov—reported being injured in various regions of Azerbaijan due to provocations and mine explosions caused by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups.

Subsequently, the forensic medical examination reports regarding the victims were announced.

The next court session is scheduled for October 7.

Ruben Vardanyan faces multiple charges under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including Articles 100.1, 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression), 107 (deportation and forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance of persons), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenary activity), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, 116.0.18 (violation of international humanitarian law norms during an armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, 120.2.12 (intentional murder), 29.120.2.1, 29.120.2.3, 29.120.2.4, 29.120.2.7, 29.120.2.11, 29.120.2.12 (attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214.2.1, 214.2.3, 214.2.4 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 218.1, 218.2 (creation of a criminal group), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of firearms, ammunition, explosives, and devices), 270-1.2, 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation safety), 278.1 (forcible seizure or retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279.1, 279.2, 279.3 (creation of armed formations not provided for by law), and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan).

Statements of legal heirs of victims and the affected individuals heard at Ruben Vardanyan's trial VIDEO

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Kamran Aliyev: Separate investigation underway regarding the application of force and torture during the criminal incident in Yekaterinburg
  • 01.10.2025 [11:41]

Kamran Aliyev: Separate investigation underway regarding the application of force and torture during the criminal incident in Yekaterinburg

Azerbaijani ambassador meets with Romanian city mayor
  • 30.09.2025 [20:17]

Azerbaijani ambassador meets with Romanian city mayor

Diplomatic World Sweden publishes article on Baku’s contribution to the Nobel Prize
  • 30.09.2025 [19:04]

Diplomatic World Sweden publishes article on Baku’s contribution to the Nobel Prize

AZERTAC and Italy’s Askanews News Agency sign cooperation memorandum
  • 30.09.2025 [18:30]

AZERTAC and Italy’s Askanews News Agency sign cooperation memorandum

Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office to attend events in U.S.
  • 30.09.2025 [16:44]

Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office to attend events in U.S.

Baku Climate Action Week features discussions on investment platforms, climate and transition plans
  • 30.09.2025 [11:06]

Baku Climate Action Week features discussions on investment platforms, climate and transition plans

Representatives of leading Uzbek media outlets visit AZERTAC
  • 29.09.2025 [20:24]

Representatives of leading Uzbek media outlets visit AZERTAC

CLC contributes to Azerbaijan Chapter of Chambers Employment 2025 Guide
  • 29.09.2025 [17:12]

CLC contributes to Azerbaijan Chapter of Chambers Employment 2025 Guide

Uzbek delegation visits Victory Monument in Baku
  • 29.09.2025 [15:29]

Uzbek delegation visits Victory Monument in Baku

President Sergio Mattarella’s official visit to Azerbaijan in spotlight of Italian media outlets

  • [15:07]

Israeli scientists propose new way to ‘hear’ the universe’s dark matter

  • [15:06]

Bulgaria’s population stands at 6,437,360 at end-2024

  • [14:59]

COP29 President: Agriculture and water are our key priorities in the fight against climate change

  • [14:24]

Expert: The journey from Baku to Belém is not just a route between two climate conferences, but a path to building a long-term partnership — INTERVIEW

  • [13:53]

Nigar Arpadarai: Women's leadership plays effective role in climate action

  • [13:40]

A new stage in Azerbaijan’s aviation: Heydar Aliyev International Airport joins global innovation map

  • [13:31]

® Nar sees changes in its management team

  • [13:16]

Italian President completes official visit to Azerbaijan

  • [12:32]

Scientists have discovered 63 new young asteroid families

  • [12:26]

11th Baku International Book Fair kicks off at Baku Expo Center

  • [12:17]

“INMerge” Innovation Summit organized by “PASHA Holding” wraps up

  • [11:52]

Azerbaijan`s parliamentary delegation leaves for South Africa on working visit

  • [11:44]

® Bakcell launches a lottery with 14 prestigious cars and numerous prizes

  • [11:42]

Kamran Aliyev: Separate investigation underway regarding the application of force and torture during the criminal incident in Yekaterinburg

  • [11:41]

Italian President commemorates martyrs in Baku

  • [11:39]

Azerbaijan, Algeria explore prospects for cooperation

  • [11:32]

First academic buildings of Italy-Azerbaijan University opened in Baku

  • [11:30]

Azerbaijan, FAO discuss prospects for cooperation

  • [11:28]

Exhibition against Armenia's mine warfare held for the first time in France

  • [11:12]

Azerbaijani oil price drops below $70

  • [10:58]

Oil prices rise in global markets

  • [10:56]

Galatasaray beat Liverpool 1-0 in UEFA Champions League clash

  • [10:53]

Youth-led Climate Forum launched as part of Baku Climate Action Week

  • [10:52]

CIS Games: Azerbaijani swimmer secures silver medal

  • [10:45]

Baku Climate Action Week’s second day dedicated to international cooperation, clean energy, and youth leadership

  • [10:31]
Presidents of Azerbaijan and Italy delivered press statements VIDEO

Presidents of Azerbaijan and Italy delivered press statements VIDEO

Statements of legal heirs of victims and the affected individuals heard at Ruben Vardanyan's trial VIDEO

Statements of legal heirs of victims and the affected individuals heard at Ruben Vardanyan's trial VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held expanded meeting with President of Italy Sergio Mattarella VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held expanded meeting with President of Italy Sergio Mattarella VIDEO

Official reception held in honor of Italian President Sergio Mattarella VIDEO

Official reception held in honor of Italian President Sergio Mattarella VIDEO

Azerbaijani and Polish parliamentarians discuss relations

  • 30.09.2025 [20:22]

President Mattarella: Italy greatly values its friendship with Azerbaijan and aims to elevate it to the highest level

  • 30.09.2025 [20:20]

Schlumberger Limited explores geothermal energy potential in Garabakh

  • 30.09.2025 [20:19]

Azerbaijani ambassador meets with Romanian city mayor

  • 30.09.2025 [20:17]

Three dead, dozens trapped after Indonesian school collapses on students

  • 30.09.2025 [20:12]

Sergio Mattarella: We attach great importance, in particular, to the strategic partnership between our countries

  • 30.09.2025 [20:11]

President: Today, the development of Italian-Azerbaijani relations is obvious

  • 30.09.2025 [20:08]

President Ilham Aliyev: Italy has always supported the development of Azerbaijan’s relations with the European Union

  • 30.09.2025 [20:00]

President: The path opened by TAP and the Southern Gas Corridor is now leading to larger projects

  • 30.09.2025 [19:54]

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan and Italy have supported each other as reliable partners for many years

  • 30.09.2025 [19:49]

President of Azerbaijan: We have contributed to the energy security of many countries

  • 30.09.2025 [19:46]

President: Italy is our top trading partner in the economic sphere

  • 30.09.2025 [19:38]

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan and Italy are true strategic partners

  • 30.09.2025 [19:31]

Azerbaijan’s taekwondo team concludes 3rd CIS Games with 22 medals

  • 30.09.2025 [19:18]

Several injured in traffic accident in Berlin

  • 30.09.2025 [19:05]

Diplomatic World Sweden publishes article on Baku’s contribution to the Nobel Prize

  • 30.09.2025 [19:04]

® Trendyol is the E-commerce Partner of the “INMerge” Innovation Summit

  • 30.09.2025 [18:56]

Azerbaijan, Kenya explore collaboration in diverse areas

  • 30.09.2025 [18:55]

® Bakcell’s CEO delivered a speech at the INMerge Innovation Summit

  • 30.09.2025 [18:54]

Azerbaijan, Belarus discuss cooperation in science and education

  • 30.09.2025 [18:53]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held one-on-one meeting with President of Italy Sergio Mattarella VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held one-on-one meeting with President of Italy Sergio Mattarella VIDEO

AZERTAC and Italy’s Askanews News Agency sign cooperation memorandum

  • 30.09.2025 [18:30]

Azerbaijan, Bulgaria discuss cultural cooperation

  • 30.09.2025 [18:28]
Official welcome ceremony was held in Baku for President of Italy Sergio Mattarella VIDEO

Official welcome ceremony was held in Baku for President of Italy Sergio Mattarella VIDEO

Azerbaijani shooters claim another bronze at 3rd CIS Games

  • 30.09.2025 [18:21]

Azerbaijani and Belarussian Prime Ministers hold talks in Minsk

  • 30.09.2025 [18:17]

Vladanka Andreeva: Young people’s creativity, determination, and vision can be really defining opportunity for transformation

  • 30.09.2025 [18:14]

Azerbaijan, US discuss bilateral relations and regional security

  • 30.09.2025 [18:03]

Polish MPs pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs

  • 30.09.2025 [17:53]

Azerbaijan Navy delegation attends SEAFUTURE 2025 International Exhibition

  • 30.09.2025 [17:49]

Azerbaijan’s taekwondo fighters earn 10 bronze medals at 3rd CIS Games, one advances to final

  • 30.09.2025 [17:46]

Nigar Arpadarai: Corporate sustainability has become a main driving force of global economy

  • 30.09.2025 [17:38]

Pakistan: Blast kills many, six terrorists neutralized as security forces foil attack

  • 30.09.2025 [17:25]

Yelensky hails Azerbaijanis’ contribution to Ukraine’s development

  • 30.09.2025 [17:16]

Azerbaijani shooter clinches silver at 3rd CIS Games

  • 30.09.2025 [17:10]

Pakistan Army successfully conducts training launch of Fatah-4 cruise missile

  • 30.09.2025 [16:54]

Baku-hosted forum features panel session on ethical responsibility in digital information environment

  • 30.09.2025 [16:51]

Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office to attend events in U.S.

  • 30.09.2025 [16:44]

Mukhtar Babayev: There is a critical link between climate action and social protection

  • 30.09.2025 [16:38]

COP29 Sustainability Report released, setting a new global benchmark for green climate conferences

  • 30.09.2025 [16:36]

Azerbaijan’s PM attends Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in Minsk as a guest

  • 30.09.2025 [16:24]

Another female Azerbaijani shooter wins bronze at CIS Games

  • 30.09.2025 [16:16]

Italy evacuates more children from Gaza for medical treatment

  • 30.09.2025 [16:16]

Milli Majlis adopts draft law on establishment of Azerbaijani Embassy in the Kingdom of Bahrain

  • 30.09.2025 [16:10]

Baku State University, China’s Huawei Technologies sign memorandum of understanding

  • 30.09.2025 [15:55]

Azerbaijan’s chovgan team secures second victory at CIS Games

  • 30.09.2025 [15:53]

A million-year-old skull changes the story of human evolution

  • 30.09.2025 [15:38]

One Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter reaches 3rd CIS Games finals, another claims bronze

  • 30.09.2025 [15:38]

Vice President: Innovations drive SOCAR toward efficiency and sustainability

  • 30.09.2025 [15:35]

Italian President Sergio Mattarella arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit

  • 30.09.2025 [15:21]

NASA boss reveals plans for an entire village on the moon by 2035

  • 30.09.2025 [15:10]

® Nar supports boxing training to promote a healthy and active lifestyle among youth

  • 30.09.2025 [15:09]

Oil, Vision, and Legacy: Baku’s Hidden Role in the Birth of the Nobel Prize

  • 30.09.2025 [15:00]

Baku-hosted forum features panel session on “Media Partnership in the Digital Era: Joint Initiatives towards Information Security”

  • 30.09.2025 [14:41]

Azerbaijan’s PM joins meeting of CIS Council of Heads of Government with Belarusian President

  • 30.09.2025 [14:32]

Baku hosts opening ceremony of 2nd Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Media Forum

  • 30.09.2025 [14:22]

Azerbaijani President's visit to New York demonstrated country’s confidence in its role as a connecting link between regions - U.S. expert

  • 30.09.2025 [14:13]

Azerbaijani swimmers claim bronze at 3rd CIS Games

  • 30.09.2025 [13:43]

Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Audiovisual Council: 2nd Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Media Forum in Baku exemplifies brotherhood

  • 30.09.2025 [13:30]

U.S. expert: Azerbaijan's current steps once again demonstrate country's full readiness for peace

  • 30.09.2025 [13:27]

Uzbek Ambassador: Media cooperation serves as a bridge between the two countries

  • 30.09.2025 [13:18]

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy: Achieving 1.5°C target requires scaling up energy storage systems to 1,500 GW by 2030

  • 30.09.2025 [13:02]

‘House of diplomacy and dialogue’: UN wraps up high-level week with calls for peace, climate action and reform

  • 30.09.2025 [12:57]

Foreigners in Japan with skilled visa hits record high

  • 30.09.2025 [12:54]

Foreign Ministers of Jordan, UAE, Indonesia, Pakistan, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Egypt issue joint statement

  • 30.09.2025 [12:53]

Death toll in Typhoon Bualoi in Vietnam climbs to 19 as thousands displaced: Report

  • 30.09.2025 [12:39]

Mukhtar Babayev: Partnership between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan will forge new opportunities

  • 30.09.2025 [12:38]

Barcelona hosts opening ceremony of UNESCO's World Conference on Cultural Policies and Sustainable Development

  • 30.09.2025 [12:29]

Azerbaijan and China explore prospects for educational cooperation

  • 30.09.2025 [12:02]

Second day of Baku Climate Action Week 2025 kicks off

  • 30.09.2025 [11:57]