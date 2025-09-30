Statements of legal heirs of victims and the affected individuals heard at Ruben Vardanyan's trial VIDEO

Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

The court proceedings in the criminal case against Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, accused under articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan related to crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, and other serious crimes, continued on September 30.

During the open court session held at the Baku Military Court, presided over by Judge Zeynal Agayev and composed of Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov (with reserve judge Gunel Samadova), the accused person was provided with a translator in his native language, namely Russian, as well as a representative of his choice for his defense.

Judge Zeynal Agayev introduced the court panel, the prosecutors defending the state prosecution, the translators, and others to the victims participating in the proceedings for the first time, as well as the legal heirs of the victims, and explained their rights and obligations as provided by legislation.

The presiding judge then announced that Islam Agakerimov, who had previously participated in the preparatory session as a translator, had sent a telegram to the court stating that he would be unable to participate in the proceedings due to health reasons and requested that this be taken into consideration.

It should be noted that during one of the previous sessions, the accused Ruben Vardanyan had petitioned the court to summon Islam Agakerimov, who had previously participated as a translator. The court had notified Islam Agakerimov accordingly and invited him to the proceedings.

Following this, Ruben Vardanyan’s defense counsel, Avram Berman, addressed the court, stating that they wished to obtain information regarding the session protocol. He also noted that extracts of some court decisions related to the motions submitted by the defense had been provided to them, and he requested the provision of the others.

Judge Zeynal Agayev stated that conditions would continue to be provided for the defense to familiarize themselves with the session protocols. Regarding the extracts, he instructed them to specify concretely which decisions’ copies they wished to receive.

The proceedings continued with the testimonies of the victims’ legal heirs and the victims themselves.

The legal heir of victim Shair Heydarov, Jamal Heydarov, stated in his testimony that his son was killed in Lachin as a result of enemy fire.

Answering questions from state prosecutor Tarana Mammadova, the legal heir of victim David Jalilov, Sevinj Jalilova, stated in her testimony that her son was killed in Aghdara as a result of fire opened by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups.

The legal heir of victim Javanshir Zulfigarov, Javanshir Zulfigarov, stated in his testimony that his son was killed as a result of enemy fire.

The legal heir of victim Tofig Aliyev, Farid Aliyev, stated in his testimony that his son was killed in Khankendi as a result of sniper fire opened by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups.

Answering questions from Nasir Bayramov, Head of the Department for the Defense of the State Prosecution of the Prosecutor’s Office, the legal heir of victim Siraj Abishov, Shirzad Samadov, stated in his testimony that his brother was killed in the village of Susuzlug in Kalbajar as a result of a mine exploding against a tank. He said: “My brother was an operator for AzTV. During the explosion, in addition to my brother, AZERTAC correspondent Maharram Ibrahimov and Arif Aliyev, deputy representative for the administrative-territorial district of Susuzlug village, were also killed, and four others were injured.”

Answering questions from Vusal Aliyev, Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General, victim Elkin Mirzahmadov stated that he sustained shrapnel wounds in Khojaly as a result of enemy fire.

Victim Rauf Huseynov, responding to questions from Tuqay Rahimli, Assistant to the Prosecutor General for Special Tasks, reported that he was injured due to the explosion of a mortar shell fired by the enemy. Several people were killed at the time.

Answering questions from state prosecutor Fuad Musayev, victim Orkhan Baladov stated in his testimony that he and several others were injured when a rocket struck the vehicle he was in, targeted by the enemy in the Janyatag village of the Aghdara district.

Victim Eltun Mammadov stated that he was wounded in the Dashalty village of Shusha as a result of enemy fire.

Victim Mukhtar Aliyev stated in his testimony that he sustained a gunshot wound to his right leg in the Gulably village of Aghdam due to fire opened by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups, and one person was killed.

Another victim, Nazir Jalilov, reported being injured when the vehicle he was in was fired upon by the enemy in the Shusha district.

Victim Parvin Babayev emphasized that he was injured in the Shusha district due to enemy artillery fire.

Victims Emil Aliyev, Farhad Rzayev, and Ayyub Mammadov stated that they were injured in the Kalbajar direction as a result of enemy fire.

Answering questions from state prosecutor Vusal Abdullayev, victim Vidadi Mammadov reported that he was injured during demining operations in Lachin due to enemy fire.

Ragif Aliyev stated that he and several others were injured, and some were killed, when a rocket struck the vehicle he was in, targeted by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups in the Janyatag village of the Aghdara district.

Victim Asgar Guliyev stated in his testimony that he sustained an injury to his right leg due to enemy fire in the Shusha direction. Additionally, several people were killed, and others were injured.

Other victims—Anar Aziz-zada, Aydin Verdiyev, Yunis Ismayilov, Valeh Mammadov, Ali Maharramov, Jeyhun Hasanzada, Nijat Teymurov, Eltakin Hasanov, Yahya Guliyev, Arif Abbasov, Vusal Huseynov, Ali Alakbarov, Zaur Mammadov, Vasif Osmanov, Mehti Mursalov, and Alizamin Ismayilov—reported being injured in various regions of Azerbaijan due to provocations and mine explosions caused by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups.

Subsequently, the forensic medical examination reports regarding the victims were announced.

The next court session is scheduled for October 7.

Ruben Vardanyan faces multiple charges under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including Articles 100.1, 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression), 107 (deportation and forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance of persons), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenary activity), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, 116.0.18 (violation of international humanitarian law norms during an armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, 120.2.12 (intentional murder), 29.120.2.1, 29.120.2.3, 29.120.2.4, 29.120.2.7, 29.120.2.11, 29.120.2.12 (attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214.2.1, 214.2.3, 214.2.4 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 218.1, 218.2 (creation of a criminal group), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of firearms, ammunition, explosives, and devices), 270-1.2, 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation safety), 278.1 (forcible seizure or retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279.1, 279.2, 279.3 (creation of armed formations not provided for by law), and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan).