Stephen Curry and Buddy Hield lead Warriors past Rockets 103-89 in Game 7

Baku, May 5, AZERTAC

Buddy Hield became an unlikely playoff hero for the Golden State Warriors, leading the team early in Game 7 against the Houston Rockets before Stephen Curry took over late, AP reports.

Curry scored 14 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter, Hield made nine 3-pointers and scored 33 points, and the Warriors advanced to the Western Conference semifinals with a 103-89 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night.

“We were lucky to get out of this series,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr said. "That was an incredibly impressive display of resolve.”

The Warriors will face the Timberwolves Tuesday night in Minnesota.

After not scoring in Game 6, Hield had a scorching first half with six 3-pointers and 22 points to carry the Warriors to a 12-point lead, with Curry scoring just three points before the break. Then Curry took over in the closing minutes and performed his signature “night night” gesture as the Warriors put the Rockets away.

“This was not just a lights-out shooting performance for Buddy,” Kerr said. “It was a two-way performance. I thought his defense was fantastic.”

The Warriors became the seventh No. 7 seed in NBA history to advance to the semifinals and eliminated Houston in the playoffs for a fifth time. They sent the James Harden-led Rockets packing four times between 2015 and 2019.

None of the players from those teams remain with Houston, leading Fred VanVleet to say before the series that “this ain't that team.”

Draymond Green, who helped beat the Rockets in Game 7 in 2018 to advance to the NBA Finals, mentioned VanVleet's quote before continuing.

Hield was 9 of 11 from 3-point range, setting an NBA record for a Game 7 and making more 3s than the Rockets, who were 6 of 18 from long range.

Curry added 10 rebounds and seven assists.