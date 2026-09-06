Swedish media report on 18-year-old candidate of Azerbaijani origin

Stockholm, September 6 , AZERTAC

Swedish media have drawn attention to 18-year-old Rihad Alakberov, who is running for the Gävle municipal council in the upcoming elections as a candidate for the Moderate Party.

Swedish broadcaster SVT featured the youngest and oldest candidates running for the Gävle municipal council. The youngest, Rihad Alakberov, turned 18 just a few days ago, while the oldest candidate, Ken Kubulenso of the Green Party, who is originally from Jamaica, is 95.

Despite the 77-year age gap, both candidates said they wanted to contribute to the development of society and shared their views on politics and life.

In an interview with the Swedish broadcaster, Rihad Alakberov spoke, in particular, about an issue on which his position differs from the prevailing view within his party. He said he supports maintaining Sweden's state monopoly on alcohol sales, although many members of the Moderate Party favor abolishing it.

At the end of the interview, 95-year-old Ken Kubulenso offered words of encouragement to the young candidate, urging him to continue his political career and work to improve and develop society.