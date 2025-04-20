Swedish percussionist and composer Robert Ikiz releases Gavaldash Inspired by Azerbaijan’s musical stone

Stockholm, April 19, Nargiz Jafarli, AZERTAC

Swedish percussionist and composer Robert Mehmet Ikiz has released the title track for the documentary The Odin Code, directed by Mikael Silkeborg.

The track, titled Gavaldash, was recorded at the foot of the legendary Gavaldash stone — a natural musical phenomenon located in the Gobustan Historical and Archaeological Reserve near Baku.

Ikiz, a renowned musician of Turkish descent who has performed in 59 countries, joined Silkeborg’s film crew in 2023. Gaining access to the sacred site known for its unique sound — reminiscent of a tambourine — the musician spent several days recording the stone’s tones and video footage for the film.

“It was an absolutely unique experience. The moment I heard the voice of the stone, I was overwhelmed with inspiration. I had never heard anything like it,” Ikiz said.

Back in his Stockholm studio, he transformed the field recordings into a musical composition, adding acoustic percussion and electronic elements. The yaylı tambur part was performed remotely by Turkish musician Cenk Erdogan.

The film The Odin Code, already featured at international festivals, includes several original pieces composed by Ikiz. However, Gavaldash is now being presented to the public for the first time as a standalone single. The track is available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and other platforms, as well as in a music video on the artist’s YouTube channel.