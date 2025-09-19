TAP could further contribute to Europe's energy security through a gradual increase in pipeline capacity - Interview with Luca Schieppati

Baku, September 19, AZERTAC

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has become a key element of Europe’s energy infrastructure over the past few years, significantly strengthening its energy security and contributing to the diversification of gas supplies. Since commencing commercial operations in 2020, TAP has demonstrated high reliability and flexibility, delivering natural gas to Southeastern European countries and Italy, while playing an important role in regional cooperation. In the context of a changing energy landscape and Europe’s commitment to carbon neutrality, TAP is actively developing innovative solutions and preparing for the integration of new fuel types such as hydrogen and biomethane, supporting a sustainable transition to a “green” economy.

In an interview with AZERTAC, Luca Schieppati, Managing Director of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline AG consortium (TAP AG), discusses TAP’s key achievements, the challenges faced by the project, plans for capacity expansion and commercial product development, as well as TAP’s contribution to achieving the goals of the European Green Deal and the Paris Agreement.

-TAP has reached the 50 billion cubic meter mark of delivered gas. What does this milestone mean for Europe's energy security? How do you assess TAP's role in diversifying Europe's gas sources, especially in the context of reducing dependence on traditional suppliers?

- Since we embarked on our journey as a TSO over four and a half years ago, TAP has been recognised as an integral energy infrastructure for Europe bringing gas from a new source and an alternative route in a period when the continent has faced significant energy supply challenges.

Since early 2022, to address the increased market needs caused by the ongoing geopolitical developments, TAP has managed to provide capacity beyond the pipeline’s nominal capacity. This strengthened Europe’s energy security, enhanced its host countries’ role as regional energy hubs,

In fact, TAP recently announced that it has transported over 50 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas to Europe since the start of commercial operations. This significant achievement demonstrates TAP’s role in ensuring a reliable, diversified gas supply to Europe, while enhancing competition and contributing to decarbonisation efforts across South-Eastern Europe.

More specifically, since it began commercial operations in late 2020, TAP has delivered:

• over 41.7 bcm to Italy

• over 4.8 bcm to Greece

• over 3.2 bcm to Bulgaria

In 2024 TAP covered around 18% of Greece’s and over 16% of Italy’s total gas imports.

Additionally, at a regional level, TAP supports the EU’s objective of supplying gas to Southeast Europe and has been recognised by the EU’s Directorate General for Neighbourhood & Enlargement as a flagship project for the decarbonisation of the Western Balkans, as it fosters access to cleaner and affordable energy in the region and reduces dependency on a single source gas supplier.

TAP can further contribute to Europe’s energy security and decarbonisation objectives by gradually increasing the pipeline’s current capacity, provided there is sufficient market interest.

-What challenges has TAP had to overcome since the start of commercial operations in 2020 until today?

-Following a major and unexpected challenge just before the start of our commercial operations — the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, which coincided with the commissioning of the final stage of construction, we had to ensure that we continued supporting Europe’s energy security.

Looking ahead, a further challenge — but also a major opportunity — is to progressively achieve compliance with the EU’s 2050 Net Carbon Zero goal while ensuring long-term sustainability and energy security. This remains a key strategic priority for TAP.

-Can we say that TAP has become a driver of regional cooperation in South-Eastern Europe? How is cooperation with Greece, Bulgaria, and Italy developing?

-TAP is a strategic energy infrastructure spanning three countries and supplying gas to a region that was previously heavily reliant on a single supplier and higher-emission fossil fuels. Since the construction phase and throughout commercial operations, TAP has stood as a strong example of smooth cross-border cooperation between neighbouring countries.

Our host countries have developed into energy hubs with the potential to play an even greater role — not only for South-Eastern Europe or the Balkans, but for the entire continent. TAP is enabling this by connecting with other natural gas projects, such as the Interconnector Greece–Bulgaria (IGB), which has been operational since 2022.

Additionally, we introduced new capacity products which allow contractual transport of gas also Eastwards. The pipeline is being used as a network and gas is being shipped not only westwards towards Greece, Bulgaria and Italy, but also from Italy to Greece and Bulgaria, and through the trades on the TAP virtual trading point, gas through TAP and thereafter IGB has reached Western Balkans markets, and Moldova.

-How has TAP's customer profile changed over the past 4.5 years? What new players have entered the market?

- As a Transmission System Operator (TSO), TAP provides reliable transportation services for Shippers, our clients, who have either entered into Gas Transportation Agreements for long-term capacity under the Market Test procedures or are utilising TAP’s short-term capacity.

Currently the number of our registered parties has grown from 3 at the start of operations to 45 in September 2025. Most of the new players are active in the Greek and Bulgarian markets—two regions that TAP has helped interconnect. This development further enhanced the eastward transportation from Italy and Western Europe into South-Eastern Europe, thereby supporting the broader shift in European flow patterns.

Customer satisfaction remains a key priority, with the 2024 survey results showing an encouraging upward trend. Feedback indicates increased satisfaction among Shippers, reflecting an improvement compared to the previous year. This survey also saw strong engagement, with a diverse group of companies participating, including both established and newly registering parties.

-How realistic is it to view TAP as a transition infrastructure element that can be adapted to transport alternative gas types, such as hydrogen, in the future? Are there any concrete plans to integrate TAP into Europe’s future green energy infrastructure?

-As Europe moves to climate neutrality target, we see ourselves as an important contributor to the objectives of the European Green Deal and the Paris Agreement by potentially supplying the EU with natural gas blended with carbon neutral energy sources, such as hydrogen and bio-methane.

Our ambition is to develop the asset to enable the transportation of hydrogen blended with natural gas and we are currently assessing the technical feasibility of this. A roadmap has been outlined to prepare for medium- to long-term transport. In 2021, an initial hydrogen readiness study confirmed TAP’s potential in this area, and we are now conducting material tests in an international laboratory. Results from the first round of testing, received in Q4 2024, are currently under assessment.

The next tests have already started, with results expected within this year. Once the material testing is complete, the results will need to be thoroughly assessed. In addition, the suitability of our equipment (for the above ground installations) required for hydrogen transport are also under evaluation through a gap analysis study, and those results will need to be considered in due time.

After the completion of these assessments, TAP could develop a more accurate understanding of its readiness for hydrogen transportation, including any plan of retrofit according to a target percentage of hydrogen blend.

-What technological innovations or investments are most relevant for TAP in the coming years?

-On top of what we just mentioned about the potential of transporting biomethane or hydrogen in blend with natural gas, based on studies conducted, over 90% of TAP’s CO₂ emissions emanate from the operation of our gas-powered compressors. In this context, we are working on the conceptual design of the compressor stations for various expansion scenarios, and we are also developing concepts for future expansion cases to be based on electrically driven compressor units only, to contribute to our roadmap to long term energy transition.

-How is TAP responding to the changing outlook for gas consumption in Europe in the long term, especially considering the EU Green Deal?

-Transition towards a low-carbon economy, as enshrined in the European Green Deal (EGD), will demand the achievement of ambitious energy objectives by the year 2030 and beyond. As Europe transitions to a low carbon future, aiming at achieving climate-neutrality by 2050, it still requires a diverse, secure, reliable, and affordable energy supply to develop its economy, warm its homes and to remain competitive.

Natural gas will remain an important part of Europe’s energy mix for the foreseeable future, as indicated in the EU’s Taxonomy Complementary Delegated Act. Natural gas has a key role to play in the energy transition. Gas-fired power plants offer the on-demand power needed to compliment intermittent renewables. Combined with the application of innovative technologies, such as Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS), natural gas can help achieve the objectives of the Paris Agreement and help achieving EU’s 2050 carbon neutrality goal.