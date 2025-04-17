Tbilisi hosts Trilateral meeting of representatives of Georgian, Azerbaijani, and Armenian Foreign Ministries

Baku, April 17, AZERTAC

At the initiative of Foreign Ministers Jeyhun Bayramov of Azerbaijan, Maka Botchorishvili of Georgia and Ararat Mirzoyan of Armenia, a trilateral meeting was held at the level of deputy foreign ministers between Azerbaijan, Georgia and Armenia.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Foreign Ministers Elnur Mammadov of Azerbaijan, Lasha Darsalia of Georgia and Vahan Kostanyan of Armenia, who applauded the first trilateral meeting between the three South Caucasus nations. They pointed out that the potential of collaboration grounded in complete respect for one another's territorial integrity and sovereignty has not yet been completely utilized.

The meeting aimed to foster trilateral cooperation in areas of shared interest to promote sustainable development and prosperity in the region. In addition, cooperation in relevant areas can support the solution of common problems and, as a result, give impetus to the long-term stability and rapid development of the South Caucasus region.

Conducted in an open and constructive atmosphere, the meeting featured discussions on potential areas for cooperation.

The participants noted that the meeting, regarded as an initial step toward fostering confidence-building and elevating dialogue to a higher level, was held in a positive and constructive atmosphere.

Khatayi Azizov

Special correspondent