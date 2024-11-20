Ten-year-old Kenyan participant: What I like most about COP29 is its special pavilion for children

Baku, November 20, AZERTAC

“What I like most about COP29 is its special pavilion for children,” said Abigael Njoki Gitonga, a 10-year-old participant from Kenya, in an interview with AZERTAC.

Highlighting the climate challenges in her country, Abigael shared, “There is severe drought in some regions of Kenya, while other areas are experiencing excessive rainfall. Measures should be taken to restore ecological balance. What makes this conference different from others is that it focuses primarily on climate issues, whereas previous events emphasized agriculture and other fields.”

She also praised the organization of COP29.