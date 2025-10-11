The Azerbaijan State News Agency

REGIONS

Terra Madre Shaki gastronomic festival showcases Azerbaijan’s local food, traditional culinary practices, and sustainable farming

Shaki, October 11, AZERTAC

The historic city of Shaki, a UNESCO World Heritage site and former Silk Road trading center, hosted the first edition of Terra Madre Shaki on October 11.

Organized by the State Tourism Agency in collaboration with Slow Food, Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB), and the Azerbaijan National Culinary Center, the event brought together the global Slow Food movement to Azerbaijan on a large scale for the first time.

The “Yukhari Bash” State Historical-Architectural Reserve in Shaki was converted into a vibrant center for lovers of food and culture from across the world.

Under the theme “A Taste of Tradition”, Terra Madre Shaki, inspired by international gatherings, highlighted local and international gastronomy with a special focus on food biodiversity, sustainable production methods, and responsible tourism.

The festival’s opening ceremony was attended by several influential figures, including Fuad Naghiyev, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency, Elkhan Usubov, Head of the Shaki City Executive Authority, and Edward Mukiibi, President of Slow Food International. Their participation highlights the significance of the event not only for promoting Azerbaijan’s tourism industry but also for advancing global discussions on sustainable gastronomy and cultural preservation.

The Terra Madre Shaki festival offered a dynamic program of events, including forums, roundtable discussions, and a product fair, each designed to engage visitors with the diverse world of Azerbaijani food. These events provided a platform for local farmers, artisanal producers, and chefs to showcase their products and share their expertise in sustainable food practices.

The event showcased small-scale farmers and producers featured in “Ark of Taste”, offering visitors a unique opportunity to connect with those safeguarding traditional foods.

The product fair, which featured approximately 30 local producers and farmers, provided a unique opportunity for visitors to sample traditional Azerbaijani ingredients, such as fresh dairy products, handmade cheeses, fruits, and organic vegetables. The fair also allowed guests to purchase these locally-produced items, directly supporting the local agricultural economy.

In addition to the product fair, the festival offered a variety of master classes and tasting sessions led by prominent Azerbaijani chefs and food experts. These interactive events gave participants the chance to explore traditional cooking techniques and learn how to create authentic Azerbaijani dishes using locally sourced ingredients.

The master classes provided invaluable insight into the intricacies of Azerbaijani cuisine, with chefs demonstrating the preparation of signature dishes such as pilaf, kebab, and dolma. These experiences highlighted the importance of preserving traditional food culture while embracing modern cooking techniques, allowing guests to connect with Azerbaijan’s gastronomic identity in a hands-on way.

The festival served as a platform for discussing eco-tourism and how tourism can be used to promote sustainable farming and local food systems. The discussions highlighted how traditional farming methods and local food production contribute to both economic development and environmental conservation in Azerbaijan’s rural areas.

One of the central themes of the Terra Madre Sheki festival was the promotion of sustainable food practices. In alignment with the principles of Slow Food International, the event placed a strong emphasis on environmentally responsible food production, ethical sourcing, and the preservation of local agricultural traditions.

Terra Madre Shaki represents a new phase in an ongoing journey, where years of collaboration and initiatives come together in one vibrant event. By supporting rural communities, protecting local products, and celebrating culinary traditions, it places Azerbaijan’s unique food culture on the international stage while reinforcing Slow Food’s mission.

Festival participants were captivated by the vibrant artistic program, which featured performances by musicians, folklore ensembles, and local artists.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Participants of international conference visit Azerbaijan’s Zangilan
  • 11.10.2025 [17:36]

Participants of international conference visit Azerbaijan’s Zangilan

International conference participants visit Zangilan mosque
  • 11.10.2025 [15:57]

International conference participants visit Zangilan mosque

Participants of international conference tour Shusha prison
  • 10.10.2025 [20:56]

Participants of international conference tour Shusha prison

Participants of international conference visit Azerbaijan’s city of Shusha
  • 10.10.2025 [18:56]

Participants of international conference visit Azerbaijan’s city of Shusha

International conference participants view mass grave sites discovered in Azerbaijan’s Aghdara
  • 10.10.2025 [16:05]

International conference participants view mass grave sites discovered in Azerbaijan’s Aghdara

Remains of more than 10 people discovered in Balligaya village
  • 10.10.2025 [14:56]

Remains of more than 10 people discovered in Balligaya village

Azerbaijan continues resettlement efforts in Khojaly district
  • 10.10.2025 [13:27]

Azerbaijan continues resettlement efforts in Khojaly district

A spectacular and scenic passage – Tenge Canyon
  • 09.10.2025 [16:01]

A spectacular and scenic passage – Tenge Canyon

28 families relocated to Vangli village in Aghdara district receive house keys
  • 09.10.2025 [15:29]

28 families relocated to Vangli village in Aghdara district receive house keys

Azerbaijan represented at 20th international Cultural Tourism exhibition in Bulgaria

  • [19:42]

More than 30 civilians killed in RSF drone strikes in W. Sudan: sources

  • [19:29]

Terra Madre Shaki gastronomic festival showcases Azerbaijan’s local food, traditional culinary practices, and sustainable farming

  • [19:13]

Baku hosts “Women in Cyber” international conference

  • [18:20]

Mud volcano erupts in Azerbaijan’s Garadagh district

  • [18:13]

Azerbaijan Army holds athletics competitions

  • [18:02]

Participants of international conference visit Azerbaijan’s Zangilan

  • [17:36]

Azerbaijani, Pakistani FMs hold phone talk

  • [17:04]

China launches Gravity-1 rocket from sea

  • [16:42]

Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss situation in Middle East

  • [16:37]

International conference participants visit Zangilan mosque

  • [15:57]

Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Organizations Association, Femmes Digitales ink Memorandum of Understanding

  • [14:59]

Barcelona's Olmo suffers calf injury with Spain, set for tests

  • [13:29]

The Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on awarding the “Sharaf” Order to S.H. Aliyeva

  • [12:50]

USCIRF Commissioner briefed about Azerbaijani diaspora activities in Ukraine

  • [12:08]

Winners of Critical Infrastructure Defence Challenge 2025 competition announced

  • [11:16]

® AzInTelecom wins cybersecurity competition

  • [11:10]

Germany and France win, Belgium held and Swiss beat Sweden

  • [11:10]

Italian media: Vladimir Putin admits downing of Azerbaijani plane

  • [11:02]

N. Korea unveils new Hwasong-20 ICBM at military parade

  • [10:28]

Arctic seals threatened by climate change, birds decline globally – IUCN Red List

  • [10:10]

Azerbaijani chess players beat Armenian rivals on Day 6 of European Championships

  • 10.10.2025 [21:22]

Vietnam calls for further international support following recent storms

  • 10.10.2025 [21:15]
Evidence of Armenian armed forces torturing Azerbaijani captives shown in court VIDEO

Evidence of Armenian armed forces torturing Azerbaijani captives shown in court VIDEO

Baku hosts official reception marking Turkmenistan’s National Day

  • 10.10.2025 [21:01]

Participants of international conference tour Shusha prison

  • 10.10.2025 [20:56]

Putin hopes bad page in relations with Azerbaijan has been turned

  • 10.10.2025 [20:28]

® First “Zeekr 001” handed over to winner in Bakcell’s lottery!

  • 10.10.2025 [20:25]

NHK: Putin admits Russia downed Azerbaijani plane last year

  • 10.10.2025 [20:24]

French media highlights President Ilham Aliyev's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin

  • 10.10.2025 [20:01]

Allegri crowned September king in Serie A, Coach of the Month

  • 10.10.2025 [19:32]

Uzbek ambassador describes mosque to be built in Fuzuli as a symbol of brotherhood in Islamic World

  • 10.10.2025 [19:29]

Azerbaijani Para-powerlifter claims world bronze at Cairo 2025

  • 10.10.2025 [19:12]

CIDC-2025 Festival’s officials tour Cybersecurity Solutions Expo

  • 10.10.2025 [19:10]

Participants of international conference visit Azerbaijan’s city of Shusha

  • 10.10.2025 [18:56]

North Korea’s leader vows to turn country into ‘affluent paradise’

  • 10.10.2025 [18:45]

Eurasian leaders sign document on creating ‘CIS Plus’ format at Tajikistan summit

  • 10.10.2025 [18:00]

Austrian media: Russia takes responsibility for AZAL plane crash

  • 10.10.2025 [17:42]

China to charge special port fees on U.S. ships

  • 10.10.2025 [17:31]

Azerbaijan to host Days of Culture of Turkmenistan

  • 10.10.2025 [17:23]

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado wins Nobel Peace Prize

  • 10.10.2025 [17:21]

Sunak takes advisory roles with Microsoft and AI firm Anthropic

  • 10.10.2025 [16:31]

President Tokayev says concept of linking key transport arteries across CIS nears completion

  • 10.10.2025 [16:16]

Vietnam to host second Asian Esports Games in 2026

  • 10.10.2025 [16:14]

Bulgarian State Intelligence Agency head will be elected by Parliament upon Council of Ministers' proposal

  • 10.10.2025 [16:14]

International conference participants view mass grave sites discovered in Azerbaijan’s Aghdara

  • 10.10.2025 [16:05]

Azerbaijani Para powerlifters settle in ahead of Para Powerlifting showdown in Cairo

  • 10.10.2025 [15:59]

Court proceedings of Armenian citizens continue with announcement of documents

  • 10.10.2025 [15:51]
President Ilham Aliyev attended official banquet in honor of CIS heads of state in Dushanbe VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev attended official banquet in honor of CIS heads of state in Dushanbe VIDEO

Erling Haaland named Premier League Player of the Month for September

  • 10.10.2025 [15:34]

Peru’s Congress votes to remove President Boluarte as crime grips nation

  • 10.10.2025 [15:19]

Turkmenistan will take over CIS chairmanship on January 1, 2026, Rahmon says

  • 10.10.2025 [15:10]

Remains of more than 10 people discovered in Balligaya village

  • 10.10.2025 [14:56]

Uzbekistan and the Czech Republic strengthen cooperation in the field of metrology

  • 10.10.2025 [14:40]

Innovations to be implemented on ASCO’s third Ro-Pax type ferry under construction

  • 10.10.2025 [14:32]

European Union organizes third European Culinary Festival in Baku

  • 10.10.2025 [14:19]

Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports rise 8 percent in first nine months of 2025

  • 10.10.2025 [14:12]

The Red Sea that vanished and the catastrophic flood that brought it back

  • 10.10.2025 [14:07]
Dushanbe hosted expanded meeting of CIS Heads of State Council President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event VIDEO

Dushanbe hosted expanded meeting of CIS Heads of State Council
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event VIDEO

DESFA to double Azerbaijani gas flow to Europe

  • 10.10.2025 [13:28]

Azerbaijan continues resettlement efforts in Khojaly district

  • 10.10.2025 [13:27]

Azerbaijan, EU explore prospects for Zangezur corridor

  • 10.10.2025 [13:12]

Etihad Airways launches new flights to Kabul

  • 10.10.2025 [13:07]

® CB Unibank Azerbaijan and BlueOrchard Finance Ltd. Sign Subordinated and Senior Facility Agreements for USD 23 Million

  • 10.10.2025 [13:01]

Oil prices decline in global markets

  • 10.10.2025 [12:47]

US, Finland agree to build 11 icebreakers in Arctic security push

  • 10.10.2025 [12:45]

Defense Ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye hold trilateral meeting

  • 10.10.2025 [12:38]
President Ilham Aliyev addressed limited-format meeting of CIS Heads of State Council in Dushanbe VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev addressed limited-format meeting of CIS Heads of State Council in Dushanbe VIDEO

Eleven Azerbaijani judokas to compete at Guadalajara Grand Prix 2025 in Mexico

  • 10.10.2025 [12:34]

Trump says he will head to the Middle East on Sunday after Israel-Hamas hostage deal

  • 10.10.2025 [12:24]

China flicks the switch on world-first thermal power station in Gobi Desert

  • 10.10.2025 [12:24]

Georgian media outlets highlight Azerbaijani President's meeting with Russian counterpart

  • 10.10.2025 [12:23]

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan strengthen cooperation in water management

  • 10.10.2025 [12:04]

President Ilham Aliyev: Events like the CIS Games strengthen friendship and cooperation both within and beyond the Commonwealth

  • 10.10.2025 [12:01]

President Ilham Aliyev discusses Lachin’s development at CIS Heads of State Council Meeting

  • 10.10.2025 [11:38]

Remains of 6-year-old girl missing since Japan’s 2011 tsunami identified

  • 10.10.2025 [11:37]

Azerbaijani oil price drops below $70

  • 10.10.2025 [11:36]

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister attends CIS Foreign Ministers Council meeting

  • 10.10.2025 [11:32]

Yaşar Güler: Cooperation between Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Georgia makes a significant contribution to regional peace and stability

  • 10.10.2025 [11:27]

President Ilham Aliyev: Relations between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan are steadily developing

  • 10.10.2025 [11:22]

Delegation from the Supreme National Defense University of Iran visits Azerbaijan

  • 10.10.2025 [11:17]

President Tokayev: Central Asia-Russia rail freight transit up 50% in three years

  • 10.10.2025 [11:06]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev had one-on-one meeting with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev had one-on-one meeting with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe VIDEO

“AzInTelecom” participates in the “Digital Bridge 2025” forum in Astana

  • 10.10.2025 [10:47]
President Ilham Aliyev arrived at Palace of Nation in Dushanbe to participate in CIS Heads of State Council meeting VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev arrived at Palace of Nation in Dushanbe to participate in CIS Heads of State Council meeting VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev attended informal dinner of CIS heads of state in Dushanbe VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev attended informal dinner of CIS heads of state in Dushanbe VIDEO

Azerbaijan, Kuwait discuss opportunities for strategic cooperation

  • 09.10.2025 [21:00]
Documents on Armenia's recruitment of foreign mercenaries in military operations against Azerbaijan presented in court VIDEO

Documents on Armenia's recruitment of foreign mercenaries in military operations against Azerbaijan presented in court VIDEO

BSU, US Chartered Culture and Education Institute sign MoU

  • 09.10.2025 [20:41]

Azerbaijan Minister of Defense meets with Georgian counterpart

  • 09.10.2025 [20:18]

Expert: Romania is showing growing interest in using the Azerbaijan route – INTERVIEW

  • 09.10.2025 [20:02]

Azerbaijani and UAE Air Force Commanders meet

  • 09.10.2025 [20:00]

YAP Deputy Chairman meets ambassador of Venezuela

  • 09.10.2025 [19:55]

® Bakcell’s artificial intelligence has selected the first car winner!

  • 09.10.2025 [19:29]

Netflix’s first TV party games include Lego, Boggle, and Tetris

  • 09.10.2025 [19:23]

Young Azerbaijani boxer becomes two-time European champion

  • 09.10.2025 [19:09]

International conference opens as part of Baku Dialogue on Missing Persons

  • 09.10.2025 [19:06]

Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina sign MoU on determining fate of missing persons

  • 09.10.2025 [18:54]

Azerbaijan, Germany discuss prospects for cooperation in agricultural sector

  • 09.10.2025 [18:15]

® Azerconnect Group supports the region’s largest cybersecurity event

  • 09.10.2025 [18:09]