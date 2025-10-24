Testimonies of victims and legal successors affected by Armenia’s attacks announced in court VIDEO

Baku, October 24, AZERTAC

The open court session on the criminal cases against citizens of the Republic of Armenia—accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and conduct of aggressive war, genocide, violation of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, financing of terrorism, forcible seizure of power, forcible retention of power, and numerous other crimes arising from Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan—Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others, continued on October 24.

The session, held at the Baku Military Court under the chairmanship of Judge Zeynal Aghayev, with a panel consisting of Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev (reserve judge Gunel Samadova), ensured that each accused person was provided with an interpreter in their native language, as well as lawyers for their defense.

The session was attended by the accused individuals, their defenders, a portion of the victims, their legal heirs and representatives, as well as prosecutors representing the state prosecution.

During the hearing, statements from victims who were unable to attend for valid reasons and had applied to the court accordingly were announced. Presiding Judge Zeynal Aghayev stated that several victims had petitioned the court, requesting that their initial interrogation statements be examined during the court proceedings in their absence. There were no objections to the review of these statements.

Thereafter, accused Davit Ishkhanyan addressed the court, requesting a confidential meeting with his lawyer. He stated his intention to submit a video as evidence, recorded after the 2020 Tovuz events, and asked for an opportunity to view it with his lawyer before presenting it. The judge announced a recess to enable this.

Accused David Manukyan, in turn, petitioned to summon an Azerbaijani named Knyaz, born and raised in Armenia, who lived and worked at a scrap metal base in Sayat Nova village of the Masis district (former Ashaghi Nejili village of the Zengibasar district—ed.), and was later deported from there. He said he could not recall the person’s surname or other identifying information.

Regarding this petition, Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General Vusal Aliyev noted that the defense had not provided justification for summoning the person, nor sufficient details to identify or locate them. Given the absence of this information, the petition could not be ensured or executed. After deliberation, the court deemed the petition groundless and rejected it.

The statements of victims who were unable to attend, as well as those of their legal heirs, were then read out in court.

According to the statement of victim Valiyev Fikrat Javad oglu, on the night of February 25, 1992, while Armenian armed forces were setting houses on fire in Khojaly town, he went to his home. Seeing no one there, he fled toward the Katik forest. Under the bridge over the Gargarchay River, he saw a large number of Khojaly town residents, including his wife Valiyeva Uruze Khanlar gizi, his sister Sureyya Valiyeva, and his nephew Ahmedov Anar Islam oglu. He, along with family members and approximately 300 Khojaly residents, moved toward the Katik forest; as they approached Katik village, they came under fire from the Armenian army, resulting in the killing and wounding of several Khojaly residents whose names he did not know. Because they spent the entire night in the forest, most Khojaly town residents suffered frostbite on their feet, and some individuals whose names he did not know died from frostbite. That night, his sister and other relatives went missing under unknown circumstances, and there is no information about whether they survived.

Due to foggy weather conditions, he could not find the road leading toward Aghdam district; on February 27, while passing near Dahraz village with 230 Khojaly town residents, they came under fire from Armenian armed forces. Baghirova Zahra Sari gizi, Telman, Mehti, and 4 others whose names he could not recall died there, while 3 were wounded. He and the others were taken captive and held in a stable in that village, where they were subjected to torture. At that time, an Armenian soldier kicked a child among the captives, causing the child's head to hit the wall. Although he picked up the child from the ground and held him in his arms to protect him, the same soldier said in Azerbaijani, "We will kill all of you." Their money and gold jewelry were looted, and they were kept hungry and thirsty in the cold barn. In addition, Armenian armed forces selected young people from among the captives—Usubali Garayev, Zakir, Aliyar and Elshad Usubov, Rovshan Hasanov, Vugar Huseynov, Ulfat Aliyev, Tofig Zeynalov, Elshad Hasan oglu, Aladdin Pashayev, Siyavush Halay oglu, Rovshan Gachay oglu, and Shahin, residents of Khojaly—and took them outside. Gunshots were then heard, followed by the sound of a car; to this day, those individuals are considered missing.

Based on the announced statements, victim individuals Humbataliyev Rufat Bakhtiyar oglu, Javadov Natig Shahin oglu, Bakhshaliyev Nizami Fizuli oglu, and Nabiyev Nadir Igor oglu stated in their testimonies that on September 13, 2022, in the territory of Kalbajar district, they were subjected to enemy sabotage. It was noted that at that time, Humbataliyev, Javadov, and Bakhshaliyev were wounded as a result of enemy fire, while Nabiyev was injured due to the explosion of a mine planted by the enemy. Elnur Rustamov, Gadir Khalilov, and Umid Imamguliyev were killed.

The legal heir of victim Mustafaev Siyaset Akif oglu, recognized as a witness, Mustafaev Akif Mammad oglu, stated in his testimony that his son was killed on September 27, 2020, as a result of fire opened by Armenian armed forces in the direction of Talish village of Aghdam district.

Another victim, Habibov Rahim Shirmammad oglu, stated in his testimony that he worked as the head of the Engineering-Geodesy Department of the Engineering-Search Department of the "Azerbaijan Scientific Research and Design-Search Energy Institute" Limited Liability Company, and while conducting a site inspection on December 7, 2023, for the purpose of planning the construction of the "Shusha-Khankendi" 110 kV high-voltage overhead power transmission line related to his work, a mine exploded, and he was injured.

Abbasov Alman Anvar oglu stated in his testimony that he lives in Garabagh village of Fuzuli district. On October 9, 2020, one of the artillery shells fired by Armenian armed forces fell near his home. As a result, his house and the car he used became unusable, and at that time, he, as well as Rafiyev Elchin Mammad oglu, Shirinov Elshan Shahmar oglu, Aslanov Yashar Savalan oglu, and Ahmadov Tahir Telman oglu, sustained various degrees of bodily injuries.

Hasanzade Jasarat Gulagha oglu stated in his testimony that on September 19, 2023, in the territory of Aghdara district, the explosion of an anti-tank guided missile fired by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups near him caused him and those with him—Akif Korogluyev, Huseyn Babayev, and Amin Alasgarov—to be injured, while Fuzuli Mammadov was killed.

Balakishiyev Ehtibar Tavaggul oglu stated in his testimony that on October 3, 2020, 3 rockets were fired at the city of Bilasuvar. He was injured as a result of one of the rockets falling on the roadside.

Victim Ibrahimov Nadir Ali oglu stated in his testimony that on October 4, 2020, his house was destroyed due to the impact of a rocket strike by Armenian armed forces on Aziz Aliyev Street in the city of Ganja. At that time, along with him, his 1-year-old grandson Emil Ibrahimov and his wife Suheyla Ibrahimova were pulled out from under the rubble with the help of surrounding people. All three were injured as a result of the incident. There was no military facility in the area where they lived.

Another victim, Hasanova Lala Akif gizi, stated in her testimony that on October 4, 2020, due to the impact of rocket strikes by Armenian armed forces on her home on Nariman Narimanov Avenue in Ganja city where she lived, she and her daughter Nigar were injured, and her son Ilyas's left arm and fingers were broken. Due to the impact of the strike, their house collapsed and became unusable.

The legal heir of victim Teymurov Farid Fuzuli oglu, Teymurov Fuzuli Ajdar oglu, stated in his testimony that his son Farid went missing on October 7, 2020, in the territory of Sugovushan village, and his remains were found only on January 2, 2021.

The legal heir of victim Karimov Elmir Rahim oglu, Karimov Rahim Hakim oglu, stated in his testimony that his son was killed on October 1, 2020, as a result of the explosion of a cluster munition fired by Armenian armed forces in the Talish-Sugovushan direction.

The legal heirs of victims Guliyev Elchin Rovshan oglu (Guliyev Rovshan Balay oglu), Jafarov Oruj Vagif oglu (Jafarov Vagif Mahmud oglu), Naghiyev Baloghlan Mudahat oglu (Naghiyev Mudahat Baloghlan oglu), and Jafarov Tabriz Ilgar oglu (Jafarov Ilgar Garib oglu) stated in their testimonies that their sons were killed on September 29, 2020 (Elchin), October 1, 2020 (Oruj), October 5, 2020 (Baloglan), and October 30, 2020 (Tabriz), respectively, as a result of fire opened by Armenian armed forces in the direction of Sugovushan village.

The court session continued with the reading of other statements.

The hearings will resume on October 27.

Fifteen defendants of Armenian origin are accused in the criminal case concerning numerous crimes committed during the aggressive war waged by the Armenian state - including the aforementioned criminal association - on the territory of Azerbaijan, in violation of domestic and international legal norms. These crimes were committed for the purpose of military aggression against Azerbaijan and were carried out under the direct leadership and participation of the Armenian state, officials of its state institutions, its armed forces, and illegal armed formations, through their written and verbal orders, instructions, and guidelines; material, technical, and personnel support; centralized management; as well as under strict control and under the leadership and direct or indirect participation of Robert Sedraki Kocharyan, Serzh Azati Sargsyan, Vazgen Mikaeli Manukyan, Vazgen Zaveni Sargsyan, Samvel Andraniki Babayan, Vitali Mikaeli Balasanyan, Zori Hayki Balayan, Seyran Musheghi Ohanyan, Arshavir Surenovich Garamyan, Monte Charles Melkonyan, and others.

The following individuals - Arayik Vladimiri Harutyunyan, Arkadi Arshaviri Ghukasyan, Bako Sahaki Sahakyan, Davit Rubeni Ishkhanyan, David Azatini Manukyan, Davit Klimi Babayan, Levon Henrikovich Mnatsakanyan, Vasili Ivani Beglaryan, Erik Roberti Ghazaryan, Davit Nelsoni Allahverdiyan, Gurgen Homeri Stepanyan, Levon Romiki Balayan, Madat Arakelovich Babayan, Garik Grigori Martirosyan, and Melikset Vladimiri Pashayan - are being charged under the following articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan: Article 100 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression); Article 102 (attacking persons or organizations enjoying international protection); Article 103 (genocide); Article 105 (extermination of the population); Article 106 (enslavement); Article 107 (deportation or forced displacement of population); Article 109 (persecution); Article 110 (enforced disappearance of persons); Article 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law); Article 113 (torture); Article 114 (mercenary service); Article 115 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare); Article 116 (violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict); Article 118 (military robbery); Article 120 (intentional murder); Article 192 (illegal entrepreneurship); Article 214 (terrorism); Article 214-1 (financing terrorism); Article 218 (creation of a criminal organization); Article 228 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of weapons, ammunition, explosives, and devices); Article 270-1 (acts threatening aviation security); Article 277 (assassination of a state official or public figure); Article 278 (forcible seizure and retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state); Article 279 (creation of armed groups not provided for by law); and additional articles.