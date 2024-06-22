Thailand extends free insurance coverage for foreign tourists until Year-End

Baku, June 22, AZERTAC

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has announced an extension of its free insurance program for international visitors until December 31, 2024, according to Thailand’s Government Public Relations Department. The campaign, which provides cash compensation to foreign tourists in cases of accidents, emergencies, and deaths, was initially set to expire on August 31st after being in effect since January 1st this year.

Under the policy terms, each case of death entitles the tourist or their family to a 1 million baht compensation. Incidents resulting in loss of organs or permanent disabilities are covered for 300,000 baht. Medical expenses from accidents are compensated based on actual costs up to a maximum of 500,000 baht.

Sermsak Pongpanit, the Tourism and Sports Minister, stated that this extended insurance campaign assists international tourists during emergencies like accidents, crimes, and natural disasters in Thailand. However, the compensation does not apply if the visitors can claim insurance from their travel providers or cases where the hotel, attraction, or tourism operator provides separate insurance coverage.

Thailand aims to boost confidence and safety perceptions among foreign travelers by continuing this insurance protection scheme throughout 2024 at no additional cost to them.