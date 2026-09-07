“The Legend of the Pomegranate” solo exhibition by Narmin Najaff to open at Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum

Baku, September 7, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum will open “The Legend of the Pomegranate” solo exhibition by Narmin Najaff on September 9.

The exhibition explores both the traditional symbolism of the pomegranate—one of Azerbaijan’s ancient symbols—as established in painting and carpet art, and its potential for contemporary artistic expression.

In the “Pomegranate Journey” series, the recurring pomegranate motif acquires new meanings through changes in space, rhythm, and emotional nuances across different compositions, reflecting the dynamics of the artist’s thought and imagination.

In works such as “Pomegranate Horse” and “The Horse of the Pomegranate,” the image of the pomegranate is presented in interaction with other elements. This approach allows the pomegranate to emerge not merely as a decorative motif but also as a symbolic image expressing the artist’s individual artistic vision.

Holding the exhibition at the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum creates a distinctive artistic dialogue between painting and carpet art. The exhibition also features works by the artist dedicated to religious and philosophical themes.

One of the exhibition’s highlights is a contemporary carpet woven in the Museum’s Traditional Technologies Department, based on motifs from one of Narmin Najaff’s works and a technical design by carpet artist Sevinj Aliyeva. The work demonstrates the transition of the pomegranate motif from one artistic language to another and reveals its potential for contemporary artistic expression. Widely used in traditional Azerbaijani carpets featuring pomegranate motifs, the symbol is presented here in a new artistic interpretation through contemporary textures and three-dimensional means of expression.

“The Legend of the Pomegranate” demonstrates how a traditional symbol can acquire new meanings and forms of artistic expression in contemporary art.

The exhibition will run through September 13.