Tickets on sale for Azerbaijan’s World Cup qualifiers against Iceland and France
Baku, October 28, AZERTAC
Tickets for the Azerbaijan national football team’s home matches against Iceland and France in the 2026 FIFA World Cup European qualifying round are now available for purchase.
Fans can purchase tickets via the “iTicket.az” platform.
Ticket prices for the match against Iceland are 5, 7, 10, and 30 manats, while prices for the match against France range from 5 to 200 manats (5, 7, 10, 20, 30, 50, and 200 manats).
The Azerbaijan national team will host Iceland at the 8th Kilometer Settlement Stadium on November 13, and face France at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium three days later.
Both matches will kick off at 21:00.
