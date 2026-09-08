To Her Excellency Madame Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, President of the Republic of North Macedonia

Dear Madame President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and, through you, to your entire people on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of North Macedonia.

The strengthening of interstate relations and partnership between Azerbaijan and North Macedonia, built on good traditions and enriched with new content year after year, is a source of satisfaction.

Today, there are good opportunities for expanding our partnership. I am confident that we will successfully continue our joint efforts to enhance relations between Azerbaijan and North Macedonia and further expand our bilateral and multilateral cooperation in line with the interests of our friendly peoples.

On such a remarkable day, I convey my best wishes to you and wish your friendly people everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 4 September 2026